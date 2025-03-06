Veteran hooker Liam Hood has revealed his personal reason for wanting a big year with Wakefield Trinity.

The Leeds Rhinos academy product made his Super League debut in 2012 and had spells with Salford and Leigh before joining Wakefield three years ago. He played 29 times last term as Trinity won the 1895 Cup, Championship leaders’ shield and Grand Final and, at 33, is determined to make the most of his remaining time in the top-flight.

Outlining his ambitions for 2025, he vowed: “For me, it’s just about trying to enjoy it. This is the last year on my contract at Wakey, so personally I want to have a big year. I’m not sure where I’ll end up next year, but if it is my last, I’d like to have a big one for the club. I have enjoyed every minute of being here, so I want to have a great season.”

The Scotland international hasn’t given up hope of a new Trinity deal, despite them signing Brisbane Broncos hooker Tyson Smoothy on a three-year contract from next season. He said: “I feel like I’ve still got a couple more years left in me. I just need to be doing everything I can to keep the shirt. There’s some good nines at this club who are chomping away to get a chance. Thomas Doyle and Harvey Smith are coming through and there’s no doubt they are going to be two brilliant nines.”

Liam Hood helped Wakefield Trinity to victory at his former club Leeds Rhinos in Super League round one. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Hood hasn’t taken the decision to sign Smoothy personally. He admitted: “I understand the club just wants to get better. By the sound of it, he is a great nine. He is over there in the NRL so it looks like he is going to be a quality signing for Wakefield, which is good.

“The club is growing and that’s what I want personally for the club. I want it to grow and be the club I know it can be. It is great the club’s in a position now where they can sign players a year in advance. Players are wanting to come to Wakefield and you won’t have seen too much of that before, where they’ve been able to be in this position. It is fantastic for them.”

Trinity stormed back into Super League with a win at Leeds in round one, but have lost both their games since, at home to Hull KR and St Helens. They visit Warrington Wolves on Sunday and Hood admitted: “If we can make it two wins from four, we’d be extremely happy with that.”

Tyson Smoothy, who will join Wakefield Trinity next year, in NRL action for Brisbane Broncos against Sydney Roosters at Suncorp Stadium last May. Picture by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images.

He said: “We spoke before the season kicked off about how tough the start was, so we’d definitely have taken two wins from four. We need to fix a few things from last week and hopefully we can get to Warrington and pick another win up.”

But Hood insisted a big improvement is needed from last Saturday’s 26-6 home beating by Saints. He said: “We were really disappointed. With ball in hand we were nowhere near the standard we expect from each other and Powelly [coach Daryl Powell] expects from us as a team. We definitely want to get out there and right a few wrongs and hopefully have a big game this weekend.”