Wakefield Trinity news: coach makes 'really outstanding' prediction ahead of huge game v Wigan Warriors

Coach Daryl Powell feels Wakefield Trinity are on the verge of achieving something special.

The former Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers boss this week signed an extended contract until the end of 2029, along with his assistant Michael Shenton. And he reckons Trinity have “a real opportunity to be a force in Super League” over the next four seasons.

“We have got to get ourselves up to the point where we are in finals and have an opportunity to be in the top-four on a regular basis,” Powell stressed of the target during his new deal.

“That’s going to take a lot of work and we recognise that, but I think we are in a great place to have a crack at it. The first thing is we have got to believe we can do all that. That has been the challenge all year and I think we have made real progress in starting to believe we can do some really outstanding things.

Wakefield Trinity players celebrate their win against Wigan Warriors in June. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

“We are in a great place for the next few years. We have given ourselves a really great opportunity through the platform we’ve built over the last 18 months.”

Sunday’s trip to defending champions Wigan Warriors will give Trinity a glimpse of what they are aspiring to. Wakefield won 16-10 on their own turf the last time the teams met, in June and Powell predicted: “It’s a very difficult game.

“They have got outstanding players in every position and they are a real challenge physically. Every time you play Wigan you know how tough it is going to be and you have to show the very best of yourself to win.

Coach Daryl Powell celebrates Wakefield Trinity's win against Wigan Warriors in June. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

“We recognise the challenge we’ve got ahead of us, but we feel we are capable. We had a really good performance against them in round 15. You can’t take anything for granted, no two games are the same, but we feel like we’ve got a way of playing that can challenge teams and put them under pressure.

“But they will be hurting from last time and they’ve got strong motivation to get second in the table so we know what’s ahead of us. We realise we need to be at our best to win this game.”

Neil Tchamambe has joined Salford on loan so drops out from the squad named for last week’s cancelled game against the Red Devils. Ky Rodwell, Oliver Russell and Matty Russell also miss out. Rodwell injured his back playing in the reserves last week and Olly Russell has returned to his former club Huddersfield Giants on loan until the end of the season. Mike McMeeken and Mason Lino, who were set to be rested last week, return to the 21, Tom Johnstone comes into contention following a groin injury and Ellis Lingard is also included.

Wigan Warriors: from Field, Miski, Keighran, Wardle, Marshall, French, Harry Smith, Havard, O’Neill, Nsemba, Farrell, Ellis, Mago, Byrne, Leeming, Dupree, Hill, Walters, Eckersley, Farrimond, Douglas.

Tom Johnstone, seen scoring against Wigan Warriors in June, could return from injury away to the same opponents this weekend. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Wakefield Trinity: from Jowitt, Walmsley, Scott, Johnstone, Trueman, McMeeken, Hood, Nikotemo, Griffin, Pitts, Atoni, Storton, Vagana, Pratt, Lino, Cozza, Rourke, Harvey Smith, Faatili, High, Lingard.

Referee: Chris Kendall (Huddersfield). Kick-off: Sunday, 3pm.