The top-six race will go “down to the wire”, Wakefield Trinity boss Daryl Powell predicts.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trinity moved up into the final play-off spot, a point above Hull FC, when they beat Leeds Rhinos 15-14 on Thursday, but the Black and Whites can overtake them tomorrow if they win at home to second-bottom Huddersfield Giants. Powell reckons the win over Leeds was crucial, but insists there are plenty of twists and turns to come.

“You don't know where it’s going to go,” he stated. “We’ve got St Helens in a couple of weeks’. They have been a team we've really struggled against so I’d want to see us heavily motivated for that game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hull are doing well. They have beaten us in two tight games and if one of those results goes our way, it's entirely different, but we are where we are. We’re in a battle and that's the beauty of the game.

Wakefield Trinity's Mason Lino jumps for joy after his winning drop goal against Leeds Rhinos. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

“We can bring other teams into it. If we keep winning, who knows where we could finish? We are capable of going on a run. We’ve shown throughout the year it doesn't matter who we are playing against - if we’re on, we’re not going to be far off. If we learn to win tight games, I’d say we'd be a fair threat if we can get ourselves in the six.”

Powell described the battle for play-off places as “a bit of ping-pong at the moment”. He added: “I thought it was important we won [on Thursday] and our next game, against St Helens, will be important as well. We know it [the top-six] is a challenge that will probably go down to the wire. Whether Warrington can hang tough and stay in the mix, that story will be told, but for us and Hull it is going to be who’s the toughest and holds their nerve until the end of the season.”

The victory against Leeds, sealed by Mason Lino’s drop goal seven seconds from time, will stand Trinity in good stead for the must-win fixtures coming up, Powell reckons. He added: “There’s been three games that got away from us a bit, two against St Helens and one against Hull KR. The rest have been four-six points - we’ve lost some tight games and I think being under that pressure and knowing you can come out the other side is really important.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A capacity crowd watched Wakefield Trinity pip Leeds Rhinos at DIY Kitchens Stadium, Belle Vue. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

“There’s some things for us to improve, but ultimately when you’re looking at attitude and being able to hang tough when you are under pressure, I think that will really help us and give us a lot of confidence.”

A crowd of 9,252 - the new capacity at DIY Kitchens Stadium, Belle Vue - watched Thursday’s derby. Powell said: “For the club, I think it’s huge. Nights like these show the club is in a great place on and off the field, which is key. The stand up if you love the Trin’ chant is something I have got to love and I think it brings the place to life, so it is great to hear.”

Trinity came through the game with no major new injury concerns, though second-rower Cam Scott picked up a slight knee strain. Powell revealed hooker Liam Hood was unavailable because of tonsillitis.