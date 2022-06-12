Trinity equalised four times before Kelepi Tanginoa’s 77th minute try secured their second successive victory and third of the season against Warrington.

Trinity remain second from bottom in Betfred Super League, but are now level on points with Salford Red Devils and Warrington and six clear of basement dwellers Toulouse Olympique.

“They have shown a lot of character and a lot of courage,” Poching said of his men, who ended a seven-match losing run with a golden-point victory over Hull in their previous game.

Trinity fans celebrate their win over Warrington. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

“The most pleasing thing for me was the discipline they showed to stick with the plan.

“In moments this year we’ve gone away from it and tried to do it the easy way, but we are getting an understanding that we are a team that can tough it out and go with some big teams, like we did today.”

Tanginoa’s winning touchdown came moments after Wakefield’s rookie winger Lewis Murphy made a stunning try-saving tackle on Connor Wrench.

Poching said: “That was a massive play from the young kid. In the context of the game and the context of our season, it was huge.

“It will be a massive confidence booster for him and it’s indicative of some of the character we are starting to show and the belief we are starting to harness and go with.”

Poching added: “We had some really good performers.

“I thought Kelepi is really starting to find his edge again. He is playing with a smile, playing happy and really destructive.

“I thought James Batchelor was dangerous in the centre position and our middles - the starters and the bench players - all did a really good job.”

Warrington boss Daryl Powell felt his side would have won had Wrench scored late on.