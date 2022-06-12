Wakefield outstanding resilience in a deserved 30-24 victory, equalising four times before Kelepi Tanginoa crashed over for the winning try with less than four minutes left.

A blustery wind made it difficult for both teams and there were as many spills as thrills, not all of them due to the conditions.

Warrington in particular made a succession of poor errors and Wakefield did most of the pressing, especially in the second half.

Liam Hood scores for Trinity. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

Tanginoa was the match winner, but Trinity owed the two points equally to winger Lewis Murphy who made a sensational try-saving tackle moments earlier.

Both halves, Jacob Miller and Mason Lino, enjoyed some classy moments and James Batchelor, a second-rower playing out of position in the centres, had a fine game, scoring two of the hosts’ five touchdowns.

Trinity didn’t lead until Tanginoa’s late score, despite having more of the pressure throughout.

Daryl Clark went over from acting-half to give Warrington the lead after 14 minutes.

Trinity celebrate the second of James Batchelor's two tries in the win over Warrington. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com

That was the first time they had attacked Trinity’s line, only their second completed set and followed a spell of sustained pressure by Wakefield in the visitors’ 20.

Five minutes later, Batchelor made a break up the middle to put Trinity on the attack and at the end of that set he fell on the ball over Warrington’s line to score after Ashton had dropped Lino’s kick.

Both Jai Whitbread - who also impressed - and Murphy made exciting breaks for Wakefield, but Warrington scored next six minutes before the break.

Lino, with the wind at his back, hoofed a kick out on the full and in the resulting set Gareth Widdop went through a gap from Oliver Holmes’ pass.

James Batchelor races in to score his second try. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

Lino made amends with the restart, which bounced into touch. Wakefield seemed to have wasted the opportunity when a pass went to ground, but Warrington immediately knocked-on to hand the ball back and a peach of a pass by Miller sent Matty Ashurst over.

Lino’s second conversion levelled the scores, cancelling out Stefan Ratchford’s two successful kicks.

The only other clear chance before the interval went to Warrington, but Connor Wrench spilled the ball into touch a few metres out.

The Wolves winger got on the end of a similar move five minutes into the second half, involving Clark, Ratchford, George Williams and Widdop and this time he made no mistake, getting the ball down for a try which Ratchford improved.

Yet again, Trinity came up with a rapid response as Batchelor went over from a fine pass by Lino, who levelled things for the third time with the goal.

Wakefield were attacking close to the visitors’ line with 16 minutes left when Ashton snapped up Jay Pitts’ pace and raced almost the full length of the field to score.

That came very much against the run of play, but Trinity still refused to let their heads drop and hit back when Liam Hood nipped over from acting-half and Lino, for the fourth time in the game, added the extras to square the scores.

Warrington could have sealed it six minutes from time when Wrench seemed to be heading for the line, but lost possession in Murphy’s sensational try-saving tackle.

That was a huge moment. Wakefield counter-attacked, got a repeat set after a drop goal attempt by Miller was charged down and Tanginoa crashed over from close range, off the captain’s pass, to give them the lead for the first time with three minutes, 51 seconds remaining on the clock.

Lino added the extras and Trinity held on for a memorable win, their third of the season against Warrington.

Wakefield Trinity: Gaskell, Murphy, Hall, Batchelor, Lineham, Miller, Lino, Fifita, Hood, Whitbread, Ashurst, Pitts, Crowther. Subs Arona, Tanginoa, Battye, Aydin.

Warrington Wolves: Widdop, Wrench, Thewlis, King, Ashton, Ratchford, Williams, Mulhern, D Clark, Cooper, Currie, Holmes, Davis. Subs Philbin, Amor, Walker, Wrench.