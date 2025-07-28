Leeds Rhinos injury list & potential return dates as worries mount after loss v Wakefield Trinity

By Peter Smith
Published 28th Jul 2025, 13:57 BST
Things can change quickly in rugby league.

Having had close to a clean bill of health just a few weeks ago, Leeds Rhinos were without seven of their top 20 squad numbers for last Thursday’s 15-14 loss at Wakefield Trinity and picked up two more injuries during the game. With seven games remaining and a top-six finish not yet secured, the depth of Rhinos’ squad will be tested at the business end of the campaign. Here’s who is currently on the casualty list ahead of next week’s Betfred Super League four-pointer at Leigh Leopards and when they could be back in action.

Here's who's on the casualty list and when they could be back.

1. Leeds Rhinos injuries

Here's who's on the casualty list and when they could be back. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
The hooker has made only two substitute appearances since recovering from a long-term hamstring injury in June. He was in contention to play against Wakefield, but missed out through illness so could be available for Rhinos’ next game, at Leigh Leopards in two weeks’ time.

2. Andy Ackers

The hooker has made only two substitute appearances since recovering from a long-term hamstring injury in June. He was in contention to play against Wakefield, but missed out through illness so could be available for Rhinos’ next game, at Leigh Leopards in two weeks’ time. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Rhinos’ Australian outside-back damaged a shoulder in training last week and the injury could end his season.

3. Ethan Clark-Wood

Rhinos’ Australian outside-back damaged a shoulder in training last week and the injury could end his season. Photo: Matthew Merrick/Leeds Rhinos

Photo Sales
Rhinos’ Man of Steel contender and half-back failed a head injury assessment during the derby at Wakefield. If he comes through the return to play protocol, he will be available to face Leigh.

4. Jake Connor

Rhinos’ Man of Steel contender and half-back failed a head injury assessment during the derby at Wakefield. If he comes through the return to play protocol, he will be available to face Leigh. Photo: Richard Sellers/PA Wire

Photo Sales
The winger will undergo scans on a foot injury sustained against Wakefield. The extent of the damage isn’t yet known.

5. Alfie Edgell

The winger will undergo scans on a foot injury sustained against Wakefield. The extent of the damage isn’t yet known. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
The second-rower hasn’t played since the defeat at St Helens on May 3, when he sustained damage to an ankle. He is expected to be back in contention when Rhinos visit Leigh.

6. Morgan Gannon

The second-rower hasn’t played since the defeat at St Helens on May 3, when he sustained damage to an ankle. He is expected to be back in contention when Rhinos visit Leigh. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Wakefield TrinitySuper LeagueRhinos
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice