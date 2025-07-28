Leeds Rhinos injury list & potential return dates as worries mount after loss v Wakefield Trinity

Having had close to a clean bill of health just a few weeks ago, Leeds Rhinos were without seven of their top 20 squad numbers for last Thursday’s 15-14 loss at Wakefield Trinity and picked up two more injuries during the game. With seven games remaining and a top-six finish not yet secured, the depth of Rhinos’ squad will be tested at the business end of the campaign. Here’s who is currently on the casualty list ahead of next week’s Betfred Super League four-pointer at Leigh Leopards and when they could be back in action.
The hooker has made only two substitute appearances since recovering from a long-term hamstring injury in June. He was in contention to play against Wakefield, but missed out through illness so could be available for Rhinos’ next game, at Leigh Leopards in two weeks’ time. Photo: Tony Johnson
Rhinos’ Australian outside-back damaged a shoulder in training last week and the injury could end his season. Photo: Matthew Merrick/Leeds Rhinos
Rhinos’ Man of Steel contender and half-back failed a head injury assessment during the derby at Wakefield. If he comes through the return to play protocol, he will be available to face Leigh. Photo: Richard Sellers/PA Wire
The winger will undergo scans on a foot injury sustained against Wakefield. The extent of the damage isn’t yet known. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
The second-rower hasn’t played since the defeat at St Helens on May 3, when he sustained damage to an ankle. He is expected to be back in contention when Rhinos visit Leigh. Photo: Steve Riding
