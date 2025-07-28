Leeds Rhinos injury list & potential return dates as worries mount after loss v Wakefield Trinity

Having had close to a clean bill of health just a few weeks ago, Leeds Rhinos were without seven of their top 20 squad numbers for last Thursday’s 15-14 loss at Wakefield Trinity and picked up two more injuries during the game. With seven games remaining and a top-six finish not yet secured, the depth of Rhinos’ squad will be tested at the business end of the campaign. Here’s who is currently on the casualty list ahead of next week’s Betfred Super League four-pointer at Leigh Leopards and when they could be back in action.