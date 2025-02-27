Coach Daryl Powell says it was “crazy” to charge Wakefield Trinity full-back Max Jowitt over a tackle on Hull KR star Mikey Lewis.

Jowitt was handed three penalty points and a fine after being charged by the RFL match review panel with grade B dangerous contact in last week’s 14-12 Betfred Super League defeat. Lewis suffered an ankle injury, but Powell insisted: “I completely disagreed with the charge in itself, it didn’t make sense.”

The coach revealed: “I spoke to Paul Cullen [of the review panel] about this. What does he expect him to do there? It’s crazy, to be honest. He is just trying to save a try and he had microseconds to try and stop him after he got bumped off.

“I disagree with it, it’s not a ninja-type tackle or a hip drop. The RFL’s fining people heavily at the moment as well, which I don’t agree with. I don’t think you should be taking money off players who are doing their best.” Powell said he decided against appealing as an unsuccessful challenge would lead to an additional five penalty points and a one-game ban.

Wakefield Trinity's Max Jowitt seen during last week's defeat by Hull KR. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Meanwhile, Renouf Atoni has been named in Trinity’s initial squad for the first time this year ahead of Saturday’s visit of St Helens. Liam Hood and Matty Russell come back into contention after missing last week’s game. Isaac Shaw, Jayden Myers and Cain Staveley-Carr - who didn’t play - drop out from the 21 named ahead of the Hull KR loss.

Atoni has recovered from a calf muscle injury and Powell said: “We’ve been pretty skinny so far, we’ve still got a few players missing, but we are getting closer. Hoody back in and around it and Renouf being available is pretty handy.

“We’ve been light on middle-unit players, who are so important to a team. We’ve had to ask a lot of certain players - Jay Pitts and Mike McMeeken have done significant minutes - and we probably won’t have to put so much of a load on a couple of boys in the middle.”

Wakefield Trinity coach Daryl Powell. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Jake Trueman is available after illness made him a late withdrawal from last week’s team. Powell admitted: “It was a bit of a rattler last week with losing Jake Trueman to illness before the game and Corey Hall having to go off at half-time, but those two are all right now, thankfully.”

Trinity’s 21 is: Max Jowitt, Lachlan Walmsley, Corey Hall, Tom Johnstone, Jake Trueman, Oliver Russell, Mike McMeeken, Liam Hood, Jay Pitts, Thomas Doyle,Caleb Hamlin-Uele, Renouf Atoni, Matty Storton, Isaiah Vagana, Oliver Pratt, Mason Lino, Josh Rourke, Matty Russell, Jack Croft, Harvey Smith, Caius Faatili.