Veteran ex-Castleford Tigers man retires to focus on coaching career with Leeds rugby league club Hunslet

One of the lower divisions’ most experienced players has hung up his boots to join the coaching staff at promoted Hunslet RLFC.

Forward Michael Knowles began his career at Castleford Tigers 19 years ago and played at stand-off in the win against Swinton Lions last month which earned Hunslet a place in the Betfred Championship for 2025. In between, the 37-year-old had spells with Gateshead Thunder, Barrow Raiders, Sheffield Eagles, Featherstone Rovers and Dewsbury Rams.

“I made the decision to call time on my playing career after the Swinton game,” Knowles said. “I thought about maybe another season somewhere else in League One, but decided to go out on a high with Hunslet.

“I started my playing career, aged 16, at Castleford in the second-row, which was a baptism of fire. I’ve played most of my career in the Championship, but dropped down to League One after [then-coach] Alan Kilshaw asked me to help get Hunslet promoted in 2023. It wasn’t to be, but we did it this season under Dean [Muir], with a great set of lads.”

Michael Knowles in action for Hunslet. Picture by Craig Irvine/Hunslet RLFC.

Knowles has a level two coaching qualification and revealed: “I had a chat with Dean and he offered me [the chance] to come on board. I’d like to get my foot in the door coaching-wise and I’m going to work with Kyle Trout, probably on attack.

“I’d like to thank the club for this opportunity. They stood by me, giving me a two-year playing contract and having helped get them promoted, it’d be nice to help them stay up.”

Hunslet, who finished fourth in League One, know what they are up against in the second tier. “The Championship is a tough league [and] with three teams relegated last season it will be more competitive,” Knowles warned. We are going to have to get up to speed pretty quickly. Bottom can beat top and there’s not much between the teams in the middle.”

Meanwhile, Jason Peterkin, whose company 24/7 Blinds is the club’s main sponsor, has joined Hunslet’s board as vice-chairman.