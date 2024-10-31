Championship-bound Hunslet RLFC have confirmed two more signings, but said farewell to a key member of this year’s promotion-winning side.

Prop Keelan Foster and outside-back Joe Hartley will link up with Hunslet in pre-season, taking their total number of recruits to three. Winger Jack Render, however, has left the club.

Foster, 25, has experience in the second-tier with Bradford Bulls, Doncaster and Halifax Panthers. “He was “one of the names straight on to our list after we were promoted,” Parksiders’ coach Dean Muir said. “His size, strength and Championship experience made him a player we needed to sign.

Hunslet have confirmed the departure of Jack Render, seen scoring against Rochdale Hornets. Picture by Craig Irvine/Hunslet RLFC.

Foster, who was a member of the Dons’ squad which pipped Hunslet to promotion last year, insisted: “I feel like this move will be good for my development as a player and a person and I’m looking forward to getting started with the team, coaching staff and fans.”

Also on board for next year is former Workington and Oldham outside-back Joe Hartley, who has been signed from Rochdale Hornets. “Joe was someone we identified early in the year,” Muir said of the 26-year-old.

“He was a big threat at Rochdale, with speed and strength. He is dedicated, hard-working and wants to improve.”

Hartley is relishing the step up from Betfred League One. He stressed: “The Championship comes with a whole new set of challenges next year, but the club has rightly earned its place and it should be nothing but an exciting opportunity for us all. Personally, I can’t wait to get started.”

Hunslet coach Dean Muir celebrates promotion. Picture by Craig Irvine/Hunslet RLFC.

Hartley is the second Rochdale player to join Hunslet’s 2025 squad, following forward Dean Roberts, who has also featured for Doncaster and Featherstone Rovers. Members of the promotion-winning squad who have re-signed for next year include Jordan Syme, Ethan O’Hanlon, Cam Berry, Matty Fletcher, Ross Whitmore and Harvey Hallas.

But ex-Sheffield Eagles and Featherstone back Render, whose try in October’s promotion/relegation play-off win at Swinton Lions secured Hunslet’s place in the second-tier, will be playing elsewhere. A Hunslet statement confirmed: “Jack Render will leave to take up an opportunity with another Championship club.

“Everyone connected with Hunslet RLFC would like to thank Jack for everything he has done in his time at the club. His tries, effort and passion in our famous colours will be remembered for years to come.”