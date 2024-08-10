Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Another member of Leeds Rhinos’ 2015 treble-winning side has announced the end of his career.

Australian prop Mitch Garbutt today (Saturday) revealed he has “officially retired from rugby league”. Jimmy Keinhorst, who played alongside Garbutt at Old Trafford nine years ago, announced on Thursday he will hang up his boots after his current club York Knights’ game at home to Dewsbury Rams tomorrow.

Garbutt, 35, played for Melbourne Storm and Brisbane Broncos before a mid-season move to Leeds in 2015. He played in that year’s Challenge Cup final, helped secure the Super League leaders’ shield and made his 14th Rhinos appearance as a starting prop in the Grand Final victory which completed a clean-sweep of trophies.

Leeds Rhinos Mitch Garbutt is tackled by Hull KR's Dane Tilse in the 2015 Challenge Cup final. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

He also featured when Rhinos beat Castleford Tigers in the 2017 title-decider and played 72 times for the club before joining Hull KR. He later had a spell in France with Toulouse Olympique and became player-coach at Saint-Gaudens Bears in 2023.

Writing on social media today, Garbutt announced: “Officially retired from Rugby League. I would like to thank all my coaches and players and the fans over my career and all the clubs who gave me an opportunity to live my dream.”

He added: “I couldn't [have] done it without you. My kids who have had a dad in pain most weekends, my mum and dad who gave up time and money when it wasn't always easy so I could just have a chance. The injuries, the memories, the friendships. Honestly I would not change a thing.”