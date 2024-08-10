Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A rising Leeds Rhinos star has been praised by boss Brad Arthur.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alfie Edgell, who turned 20 two weeks ago, will make his fourth successive start when Rhinos face Wigan Warriors at AMT Headingley today (Saturday). Edgell will retain his place, despite David Fusitu’a’s return, because of an injury to Ash Handley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The academy product is a specialist full-back, but has been filling in as a makeshift winger and scored his first senior try in last week’s defeat at Salford Red Devils. Arthur said: “He does as he’s told.

Alfie Edgell in action for Leeds Rhinos against Leigh Leopards. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“He does his job, he comes with the right attitude and effort and he just tries to do as much as he can for the team. He is a good, solid, steady player that does his job every week and contributes to however we play. He trains well so I have enjoyed coaching him.”