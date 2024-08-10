'I've enjoyed coaching him': Leeds Rhinos boss' praise for rising star

By Peter Smith
Published 10th Aug 2024, 08:00 GMT
A rising Leeds Rhinos star has been praised by boss Brad Arthur.

Alfie Edgell, who turned 20 two weeks ago, will make his fourth successive start when Rhinos face Wigan Warriors at AMT Headingley today (Saturday). Edgell will retain his place, despite David Fusitu’a’s return, because of an injury to Ash Handley.

The academy product is a specialist full-back, but has been filling in as a makeshift winger and scored his first senior try in last week’s defeat at Salford Red Devils. Arthur said: “He does as he’s told.

Alfie Edgell in action for Leeds Rhinos against Leigh Leopards. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Alfie Edgell in action for Leeds Rhinos against Leigh Leopards. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Alfie Edgell in action for Leeds Rhinos against Leigh Leopards. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“He does his job, he comes with the right attitude and effort and he just tries to do as much as he can for the team. He is a good, solid, steady player that does his job every week and contributes to however we play. He trains well so I have enjoyed coaching him.”

