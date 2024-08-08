Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A member of Leeds Rhinos’ historic treble-winning side of 2015 has announced his retirement.

German international Jimmy Keinhorst will hang up his boots after Sunday’s Betfred Championship game between his current club York Knights and visitors Dewsbury Rams. The 34-year-old is a trainee train driver and has made the decision because of work commitments.

Leeds-born Keinhorst made his Rhinos debut in 2012 and his fourth senior appearance came in that season’s Challenge Cup final defeat by Warrington Wolves at Wembley. He was a substitute at Old Trafford three years later when his pass sent up a try for Josh Walters in Rhinos’ treble-clinching 22-20 Grand Final win against Wigan Warriors.

Jimmy Keinhorst scores for Leeds Rhinos against St Helens at Headingley in September, 2015. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Keinhorst, who played rugby union in Germany and for Otley before joining Rhinos, made 90 appearances with Leeds and also featured for Hunslet, Wakefield Trinity, Widnes Vikings, Hull KR, Castleford Tigers and Keighley Cougars, as well as in two spells at York.

Scorer of 17 tries in 10 games for Germany from 2008-2023, Keinhorst said: “I will be retiring having made some amazing memories, gained invaluable experiences and built enduring friendships with some fantastic people. I must thank all those who played any part, large or small, in supporting me during my career.

"Players, staff, fans, families and volunteers all make the game what it is and without them there would be no journey for us to enjoy. I am proud of the efforts I have given for the teams I have played in and thankful for the efforts of all those I played alongside.”

Knights boss Mark Applegarth described Keinhorst as a pleasure to coach. He said: “He’s a model professional that has squeezed everything he could out of himself and achieved things in the game every player dreams of while remaining humble and hardworking.”