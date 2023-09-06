In-form Luke Hooley says he has no problem with Leeds Rhinos’ decision to sign another full-back.

Australian Lachie Miller will join Rhinos in pre-season on a three-year deal, meaning extra competition for Hooley and current number one Richie Myler.

Hooley has played in Rhinos’ last four games, since Myler was ruled out with a potentially season-ending foot injury, and is on a three-match try scoring run.

His impressive performance have given coach Rohan Smith something to think about ahead of Miller’s arrival, but the 25-year-old insisted he is looking forward to working with the new man.

Rhinos' Luke Hooley touches down against Hull FC, extending his try-scoring run to three games. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“It is what it is,” Hooley said. “It is professional sport and, at the end of the day, they have got to do what’s right for the club.

“If a player like that becomes available, then you have to jump at it. I will try to learn off him and work with him and see what he can add to my game. It is more healthy competition for me.”

After joining Rhinos in pre-season from Batley Bulldogs, Hooley made his debut at the end of March, but then had to wait almost five months - some of which were spent on dual-registration with his former club - for a second chance.

Luke Hooley scores in Rhinos' home win over Warrington. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

“I am happy at the moment,” he said. “Obviously the more game time I can get and the more experience, the better it is for me.

“I have been waiting for my opportunity for a while now and when I got it I wanted to make the most of it. I feel like that’s what I am doing at the moment.

“My debut didn’t go to plan and I never got to show I can do it; all I needed was another opportunity and a run of games.

Lachie Miller, seen in NRL action for Newcastle Knights against North Queensland Cowboys in April, will add to competition for Rhinos' full-back spot next year. Picture by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images.

“I suppose I am holding my own at the moment, I feel like I am going pretty well. You’ve always got things to improve on, but I feel like I am doing all right.”

Of the tries, Hooley stressed: “They are always good to get, but the end result is the main thing. It’s nice to get, as a personal accolade, but the results are more important.”

Last week’s 28-12 victory at Hull FC kept Rhinos in the Betfred Super League top-six race, but they remain four points adrift with only three rounds remaining, beginning at home to leaders Wigan Warriors on Saturday.

Hooley conceded: “It’s tough, we have got to win the next three games, I think, but everyone’s got faith. We are here to do our job and anything can happen, it is that close.”

After Wigan, Rhinos travel to second-placed Catalans Dragons and close the regular season at home to Castleford Tigers, who are battling to avoid relegation.

“They are three pretty tough games,” Hooley added. “Catalans have been top for most of the season and I think Wigan are probably the in-form team now, then Cas are desperate for everything they can get.

“But I think throughout the whole team we know we can go with anyone on our day. I think there’s only been one game - the first game of the season - that got away from us.