The 28-year-old will join Rhinos from NRL outfit Canberra Raiders in pre-season on a two-year contract.

The Yorkshire Evening Post revealed on Monday Rhinos were about to seal the deal, prompting a largely negative reaction from fans on social media.

But Smith insisted both he and the player - who spent the 2019 season at Huddersfield Giants - have done their homework and Frawley fits what Rhinos wanted.

Coach Rohan Smith feels Matt Frawley, pictured, has developed as a player since his season with Huddersfield four years ago. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Smith said: “Matt's desire to come to the Super League competition really resonated with me.

“His game has matured and developed a lot over the last four years. He has worked with Jamal Fogarty and Jack Wighton at the Raiders which has helped his game improve.

“He is a very team-oriented player who likes to get his hands on the ball, which is what we were looking for.”

Smith stressed: “He is an organiser and wants to be part of our journey. He had done his homework on our team before we spoke and it was impressive to hear what he wants to bring to our group.

Matt Frawley will join Rhinos in pre-season from Canberra Raiders. Picture by Mark Evans/Getty Images.

“He comes from a strong team environment at Canberra and I think he will facilitate others playing well around him, as well as his own personal skills.”

Rhinos’ first-choice stand-off Blake Austin recently left the club to join Castleford Tigers and scrum-half Aidan Sezer will return to the NRL with Wests Tigers at the end of this season.

Frawley played stand-off for Canberra against Cronulla Sharks last weekend and can also feature at scrum-half, hooker and loose-forward.

Matt Frawley in NRL action for Canberra against Brisbane Broncos at GIO Stadium on August 26 this year. Picture by Mark Nolan/Getty Images.

Of what he will bring to the team, he said: “I am an experienced player now and an organising half and I know that is what Rohan is looking for, to get our team around the park.

“I know the club has a crop of exciting young players and I want to help those guys come through as well as my own goals for my time at the club.

"I am looking forward to working with Rohan and the coaches. I have only heard good things about Rohan from people who have worked with him previously and we have had lots of chats already about the direction he wants the club to go in and I am excited to be part of that journey.”

Frawley, who is likely to be a scrum-half with Rhinos, added: “I am really excited to join Leeds and to have the opportunity to come over to the UK.

“I know I am joining a club that has big expectations for success and that is something I am looking forward to being part of.

“I think the year I had in England when I was younger will be a massive advantage for me this time around as I know the country, the competition and what to expect and I want to pick up where I left off then.

“My fiance and I love the city of Leeds and can't wait to make it our new home. From a personal point of view, the chance to call Headingley my home stadium was a big factor in deciding to join the club and I can't wait to run out in front of the home fans.”

Frawley is Rhinos’ third confirmed signing for 2024, after French forward Mickael Goudemand from Catalans Dragons and Newcastle Knights full-back Lachie Miller.

