Leeds Rhinos fans have been crying out for a signing and they got one today (Wednesday) when Lachie Miller was confirmed as the club’s latest recruit.

The Australian back is far from a household name, but has good credentials and will be a key figure in coach Rohan Smith’s rebuild of the team’s spine.

Here’s some key questions and answers about the 29-year-old, who will join Rhinos in pre-season on a three-year deal.

Who is Lachie Miller?

Lachie Miller on the attack for Australia against South Korea in the pool stage of the Tokyo Olympics rugby sevens competition two years ago. Picture by Dan Mullan/Getty Images.

Born in Coffs Harbour, New South Wales, on August 14, 1994, the Aussie played rugby league for the local Comets junior club before switching to rugby union sevens.

He represented Australia at the Tokyo Olympics two years ago before making a relatively late switch to professional league, with Cronulla Sharks.

He impressed there in a brief first team stint, but with William Kennedy established at full-back and Matt Moylan in the stand-off role, his chances were limited and he joined Newcastle Knights this season.

What is his NRL record?

Rhinos signing Lachie Miller is tackled by Reuben Cotter of North Queensland Cowboys during Newcastle Knights' away NRL fixture at Qld Country Bank Stadium, in Townsville, Australia, on April 22, 2023. Picture by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images.

Miller has scored five tries in 18 NRL appearances. He touched down three times during seven games for Cronulla last year and has scored twice in 11 Knights matches this term, all at full-back.

He has also kicked 23 goals in 2023, at a success rate of 69.7 per cent. On attack, he has made 2006 metres at an average of 182 per game, with three try assists, 78 tackle breaks and three line breaks.

In defence, he has a tackle efficiency of 73.8 per cent, having made 48 tackles and missed 17.

Why are Newcastle letting him go?

Rhinos' latest signing Lachie Miller. Picture by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images.

Miller signed until the end of 2025 when he joined Knights this season as a replacement for superstar Kalyn Ponga, who was earmarked for the stand-off role.

Miller missed only one of Knights’ opening 12 NRL matches, but lost his place when Ponga was switched back into number one jersey.

What can we expect from Miller during his time at Rhinos?

Described on the Knights’ website as “livewire” and “exciting”, Miller has plenty of pace and a good step and his broken-field running should add a new element to Rhinos’ attack.

Where will he play for Leeds?

That’s the big question and the answer won’t become clear until Rhinos’ recruitment is complete.

Rhinos have two senior full-backs, Richie Myler and Luke Hooley, under contract for next season and teenager Alfie Edgell is waiting in the wings.

However, stand-off Blake Austin has already left and scrum-half Aidan Sezer will return to the NRL with Wests Tigers in 2024, so there are vacancies in the halves.

Miller could play at stand-off, but another option might be to move Myler to seven, with the Aussie at full-back.

Miller played on the right-wing for Cronulla, so that is another possibility and Smith is known for liking players who can fill multiple positions.

Will there be more signings?

That is the plan. Four (Austin, Kruise Leeming, Levi Edwards and Oli Field) of the 36-man full-time squad announced at the start of this season have already left the club, Sezer and Sam Walters have signed elsewhere for 2024 and Liam Tindall turned down Leeds’ contract offer.

A decision has yet to be announced on David Fusitu’a (though he is expected to stay), Zane Tetevano, James Bentley and Joe Gibbons and there will be gaps to fill.

Some youngsters will move up from the academy, but there is a need for more experienced additions, particularly in the halves and front-row.