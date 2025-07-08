Title contenders, must-win v St Helens & praise for Chris Kendall: latest Leeds Rhinos talking points

A lot could happen over the remaining 10 games of the regular season, but Rhinos can probably be considered genuine title contenders after Sunday’s win at Hull KR.

With Leeds now only two points adrift of Wigan Warriors and four behind the Robins, Old Trafford is no longer a two-horse race. It will be a tall order for Leeds to overhaul either of them, but - after the round one home loss to Wakefield Trinity - they are in a much healthier situation than anyone expected and, most encouragingly, they can still get better. Here’s five talking points.

1: The league situation, with Leeds having dropped to fifth following wins by Leigh Leopards and St Helens earlier in the round, made it a big game at Hull KR, but in some ways Rhinos’ performance was more important than the result. Having lost away to Catalans Dragons, Warrington Wolves and St Helens this year, they needed to prove they can go somewhere like Sewell Group Craven Park and compete with a top team. They did that, even in the first half when they went 8-0 down.

The second period was as good a 40 minutes as Rhinos have put together since the Golden Generation days and on that sort of form, they will be a very tough team to beat. Having cracked in the last 65 minutes of the home loss to the same opponents, when they were the better team overall, that period of the game is when it was won in the rematch. The 14-8 win was another box ticked by a team on the up.

Leeds Rhinos' Lachie Miller, displaying his medal as Sky Sports man of the match against Huill KR, is a unique rugby league player. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

2: All that said, you are only as good as your last game and Rhinos have to back up on Friday. It’s third versus fifth, which makes it a key fixture, but Leeds have a woeful record against St Helens over the past eight seasons so there’s something to prove. Rhinos’ last home victory against Saints was on August 8, 2018. Of the 22 meetings between the teams since then in all competitions, Leeds have won three. Another setback would be a blow to confidence on and off the field.

Coach Brad Arthur admits Leeds were “embarrassed” when they lost 18-4 at Saints three weeks ago and it’s another game that will reveal a lot about this Rhinos team. Unlike last week, this is one where result is more important than performance.

3: Kallum Watkins’ brilliant touchdown against Leigh seemed to have Rhinos’ try of the season award wrapped up, then in the very next game something even better came along. Lachie Miller’s match-winner against the Robins was an absolute belter, the ball passing through six pairs of hands (Miller, Alfie Edgell, Ash Handley, Miller again, Jake Connor and Handley again) before returning to Miller to score. That was a sign of a team playing with confidence and willing to chance their arm.

Of course Connor was involved, Handley is having another terrific season in a new role and Miller is a unique talent. Leaving out Rhinos’ top try scorer, Riley Lumb, was a big call, but huge credit to Edgell, who has had a difficult year with injuries, but has taken his chance with both hands. The reserves scored a similar try on the same pitch an hour or so later and the amount of young talent at Leeds now is really exciting for the future.

Leeds Rhinos' win at Hull KR -seen being celebrated by James Bentley, Harry Newman and Alfie Edgell - means they've beaten 10 of their 11 Betfred Super League rivals this year. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

4: Well done Chris Kendall! The game at Sewell Group Craven Park was almost non-stop, which made it good to watch and Kendall contributed by awarding only three penalties. There were four in the game, but the other - and lone one which went the hosts’ way - was issued by video referee Liam Rush after he upheld a Hull KR captain’s Challenge.

Not receiving a penalty from the on-field referee is exactly the scenario then-Catalans Dragons coach Steve McNamara was so upset after this season’s Challenge Cup semi-final loss to the Robins. It certainly didn’t go down well with the home fans and the match review panel have managed to find one example of something they reckon should have been penalised and wasn’t.

But in Rhinos’ last two matches, there have been only nine penalties awarded. It wouldn’t work in every game and obviously the rules have to be applied, but that sort of non-fussy approach, when both sides come to play, makes for much better viewing.

Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur shakes hands with referee Chris Kendall before last month's game against Warrington Wolves. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

5: The win against Hull KR completed the full set of Super League scalps for Leeds coach Brad Arthur. Hull KR had the longest winning run against Rhinos of six games, stretching back to 2022. Leeds have now beaten all their top-flight rivals since Arthur took charge 12 months ago.

The only side they haven’t defeated this year are Catalans Dragons, who - inexplicably on both sides’ form since then - won 11-0 when the teams met at Stade Gilbert Brutus in March. If Rhinos win next month’s return, it will be the first time they’ve beaten the 11 other Super League clubs in a single season since their 2017 Grand Final-winning campaign.