Former Saints forward James Bentley is back in contention after completing a three-game ban and Aidan Sezer is also included in Rhinos' initial 21-man squad.

The half-back has been sidelined since the end of March with a groin injury.

Kruise Leeming is set to return after missing the defeat at Huddersfield Giants two weeks ago through illness.

Aidan Sezer is back in Rhinos' initial squad after being sidelined since the end of March. Picture by Steve Riding.

All five players on duty in last weekend's mid-season international have been named in coach Rohan Smith's extended squad, including Matt Prior who suffered a sternum injury playing for Combined Nations All Stars against England.

Teenager Max Simpson is included in Rhinos' squad in place of Jack Broadbent, who has joined Featherstone Rovers on loan until the end of this season.Second-rower Morgan Gannon will not feature.

He missed the defeat at Huddersfield because of concussion and is being given extra time to recover and to focus on his 'A' Level exams.

James Bentley could return to face his former side. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Full-back Jack Walker and wing/centre Tom Briscoe are on the long-term casualty list and Leeds are also without suspended forwards Muizz Mustapha and Tom Holroyd.

Jonny Lomax and Morgan Knowles are both included in Saints' squad after missing the England game last weekend.

James Bell and Sione Mata’utia are suspended and Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook and Mark Percival remain on Saints' casualty list.

Leeds official Tom Grant will referee the game.

Max Simpson is back in Rhinos' 21. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Rhinos' initial 21-man squad is: David Fusitu’a, Harry Newman, Liam Sutcliffe, Ash Handley, Blake Austin, Aidan Sezer, Mikolaj Oledzki, Kruise Leeming, Matt Prior, James Bentley, Rhyse Martin, Zane Tetevano, Brad Dwyer, Richie Myler, Cameron Smith, Bodene Thompson, Sam Walters, Jarrod O’Connor, James Donaldson, Max Simpson, Zak Hardaker.