Broadbent, voted Rhinos’ most impressive young player by YEP readers last season, is expected to join Castleford Tigers when his Leeds contract ends this autumn.

The 21-year-old made his Rhinos debut in 2020 and has scored nine tries in 22 appearances.

All those touchdowns came last year when Broadbent played 14 times and also earned an England Knights cap against Jamaica.

Jack Broadbent in action against St Helens this season. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

But the Rhinos academy graduate has been out of favour this term, playing only five times and with centre Harry Newman now back to fitness, Zak Hardaker - who can play at full-back and centre - also on the books and No 1 Jack Walker nearing his return from injury, his chances would be limited over the second half of the campaign.

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith said: “We would like to wish Jack all the best at Featherstone.

“He is a young player who needs game time against quality opposition and this is a good opportunity.”

Broadbent, who had a previous spell with Rovers on dual-registration, could feature in Sunday's game at home to his hometown club Batley Bulldogs.

Featherstone chief executive Martin Vickers said: “We’re pleased to be adding a player of Jack’s ability to the squad.