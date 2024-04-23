Twenty eight players who have made a first team appearance for Leeds are now on the books at one of their Betfred Super League rivals. Castleford Tigers and Salford Red Devils have the biggest contingent with five ex-Leeds first teamers each. There are four at Hull KR, Hull and Leigh, two play for Huddersfield Giants and Wigan Warriors and one each at Warrington Wolves and St Helens. Only Catalans Dragons and London Broncos don’t have a player who has featured in Rhinos’ first team. Excluding players who left Leeds without breaking into the senior side, here’s the full list.