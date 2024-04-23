The 28 ex-Leeds Rhinos players currently at rival clubs: dedicated fans will remember them all

Former Leeds Rhinos players have made rugby league headlines this week.
By Peter Smith
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 19:01 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2024, 19:25 BST

Rhinos legend Ryan Hall has confirmed he will leave Hull KR at the conclusion of the 2024 season to end his career with one final hurrah back at AMT Headingley. And today (Tuesday) former Leeds winger Tom Briscoe moved from Leigh Leopards to Hull FC, while two ex-Rhinos backs, Jack Broadbent and Corey Hall, were involved in a swap deal between top-flight rivals Castleford Tigers and Hull KR.

Twenty eight players who have made a first team appearance for Leeds are now on the books at one of their Betfred Super League rivals. Castleford Tigers and Salford Red Devils have the biggest contingent with five ex-Leeds first teamers each. There are four at Hull KR, Hull and Leigh, two play for Huddersfield Giants and Wigan Warriors and one each at Warrington Wolves and St Helens. Only Catalans Dragons and London Broncos don’t have a player who has featured in Rhinos’ first team. Excluding players who left Leeds without breaking into the senior side, here’s the full list.

The prop made one substitute appearance for Rhinos in 2022 on loan from Wakefield Trinity and is now at Hull KR.

2. Yusuf Aydin (Hull KR)

Ex-England winger Briscoe spent nine seasons with Leeds, scoring 93 tries in 208 games and winning a hat-trick of Super League and Challenge Cup titles. He joined Leigh ahead of last season and today (Tuesday) resigned for his first professional club, Hull FC, on an 18-month deal.

3. Tom Briscoe (Hull FC)

After 22 games for Rhinos from 2020-2022, the utility-back joined Castleford Tigers ahead of last season. He moved on loan to Hull KR this week and will begin a three-year contract there next season.

4. Jack Broadbent (Hull KR on loan from Castleford Tigers)

A Challenge Cup winner in 2020, the hooker made 106 Super League appearances for Rhinos from 2018-2022. He spent last year at Hull FC and began this season with Warrington Wolves - his first professional club - but made a rapid move to Leigh.

5. Brad Dwyer (Leigh Leopards)

Able to play full-back, wing or hooker, academy product Golding made his Leeds debut in 2014. He featured 51 times in Super League before moving to Huddersfield Giants in 2019.

6. Ashton Golding (Huddersfield Giants)

