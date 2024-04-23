Twenty eight players who have made a first team appearance for Leeds are now on the books at one of their Betfred Super League rivals. Castleford Tigers and Salford Red Devils have the biggest contingent with five ex-Leeds first teamers each. There are four at Hull KR, Hull and Leigh, two play for Huddersfield Giants and Wigan Warriors and one each at Warrington Wolves and St Helens. Only Catalans Dragons and London Broncos don’t have a player who has featured in Rhinos’ first team. Excluding players who left Leeds without breaking into the senior side, here’s the full list.
2. Yusuf Aydin (Hull KR)
The prop made one substitute appearance for Rhinos in 2022 on loan from Wakefield Trinity and is now at Hull KR. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com
3. Tom Briscoe (Hull FC)
Ex-England winger Briscoe spent nine seasons with Leeds, scoring 93 tries in 208 games and winning a hat-trick of Super League and Challenge Cup titles. He joined Leigh ahead of last season and today (Tuesday) resigned for his first professional club, Hull FC, on an 18-month deal. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
4. Jack Broadbent (Hull KR on loan from Castleford Tigers)
After 22 games for Rhinos from 2020-2022, the utility-back joined Castleford Tigers ahead of last season. He moved on loan to Hull KR this week and will begin a three-year contract there next season. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
5. Brad Dwyer (Leigh Leopards)
A Challenge Cup winner in 2020, the hooker made 106 Super League appearances for Rhinos from 2018-2022. He spent last year at Hull FC and began this season with Warrington Wolves - his first professional club - but made a rapid move to Leigh. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com
6. Ashton Golding (Huddersfield Giants)
Able to play full-back, wing or hooker, academy product Golding made his Leeds debut in 2014. He featured 51 times in Super League before moving to Huddersfield Giants in 2019. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
