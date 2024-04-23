Ex-Leeds Rhinos pair involved in Castleford Tigers and Hull KR swap deal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Centre/full-back Jack Broadbent has joined the Robins from Tigers on loan until the end of this season and will then begin a three-year contract. Three-quarter Corey Hall has moved the other way on a deal until the end of 2024. As part of the agreement, Hull KR winger Louis Senior’s spell on loan at Castleford has been extended for the rest of this season.

Twenty three-year-old Broadbent, a Rhinos academy graduate, joined Castleford on a two-year contract ahead of last season and went on to score seven tries in 28 appearances. Hall, 21, signed for Leeds from Wigan Warriors’ academy and made his first team debut in the same game as Broadbent, four years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He joined Wakefield Trinity in 2022 and moved to Hull KR midway through last season. He was a try scorer for Featherstone Rovers against Widnes Vikings on dual-registration last weekend.

Jack Broadbent playing for Castleford Tigers against his previous club Leeds Rhinos last month. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Tigers director of rugby operations Danny Wilson hailed Hall as a “great player”. He said: “He had loads of talent as a young kid and has proven it in Super League. He can be an exciting centre so to add him to the squad in that position [will] give us some strike and makes our back-five more exciting.”

Of Broadbent, Wilson insisted: “We wish Jack all the best in his future. He has been a great addition to our squad over the last few years.

“He came in to prove himself in Super League. He has established himself in the team at Cas and had some exciting moments. We would have loved to have kept him, but he sees his future elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We completely understand; sometimes, people want a new challenge and for Jack in this stage of his career, he wants to pursue other opportunities. We wish him all the best. He goes with fond memories of the Jungle and we’ll keep an eye on his future.”

Corey Hall on the attack for Hull KR in a February pre-season game at Leeds Rhinos. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Hull KR coach Willie Peters described Broadbent as “a talented player with his best years still ahead of him”. He said: “I’ve watched Jack a lot over the last couple of years and he’s certainly a player who can play many positions with real quality which definitely appeals to us.

“His main strengths are his running game along with his ability to play what he sees. We’re looking forward to adding those qualities to our team. From all reports, Jack is a quality person and a popular figure in the dressing room. We look forward to developing him into the player we believe he can be, which is exciting for Jack and everyone at the club.”

Of Senior - who made his Tigers debut against Wigan Warriors last weekend - and Hall, Peters added: “Louis and Corey want to play more first team minutes to continue their development and I’m sure they’ll grab this opportunity at Castleford with both hands. They are both quality people and we wish them all the best during their time with Castleford.”

Louis Senior scored a long-range try for Castleford Tigers on his debut against Wigan Warriors last weekend. Picture by John Victor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Broadbent said he is “delighted” to have joined the Robins. “I’m looking forward to linking up with the players and getting started,” he stated. “I know quite a few of them already so it will be good to see a few familiar faces. I’ve spoken with Willie quite a bit and he speaks really highly of the environment at Hull KR and from what I’ve been told about the team I think it will be a good fit for me personally.