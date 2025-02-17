One of Leeds Rhinos’ top players has been ruled out of this week’s game at Salford Red Devils, while a long-term casualty is likely to miss the entire season.

Prop Mikolaj Oledzki is following rugby league’s return to play protocol after suffering a head injury in the second half of last Saturday’s 14-12 home defeat by Wakefield Trinity. The club say he is “feeling well” and will be available for selection after a mandatory 12-day standdown, if there are no side effects.

Oledzki was hurt making a tackle and Rhinos officials have praised physio David Ferguson for his quick action to remove the front-rower from the firing line as play initially continued around him. Cooper Jenkins was 18th man against Wakefield and could come into the side for Saturday’s game, with fellow prop Tom Nicholson-Watton being another option to replace Oledzki.

Mikolaj Oledzki leaves the field after being concussed in Leeds Rhinos' defeat by Wakefield Trinity. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Hopes two young centres could soon be back on the field have been dashed. Ned McCormack, who has not played since sustaining hamstring damage in the act of scoring away to Warrington Wolves last July, has undergone surgery and is “likely” to miss the entire season, Rhinos say.

And Max Simpson’s return, following more than two years on the casualty list, has been delayed. Simpson suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in January, 2023. He returned to training last month, but a separate hamstring injury will now keep him out of action for eight weeks.

Rookie forward Ben Littlewood is another long-term absentee with a pre-season hamstring injury and is facing another two months on the sidelines. Hooker/loose-forward Jarrod O’Connor is back in training after sustaining knee ligament damage against Wakefield on Boxing Day and may be in contention this week.

Jack Sinfield is two-three weeks away from full fitness after copping a bruised foot during the Betfred Challenge Cup win against Wests Warriors on February 8. Full-back Lachie Miller (calf muscle) will be on the casualty list for another four weeks and winger Maika Sivo was ruled out for the whole season with ACL damage from Ash Handley’s testimonial game against Wigan Warriors last month. He has undergone surgery and is in rehab’ at Rhinos’ Kirkstall training base.