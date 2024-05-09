Surprise name included, big name missing as Leeds Rhinos squad named for visit to Catalans Dragons

By Peter Smith
Published 9th May 2024, 12:17 BST
A surprise name has been included in Leeds Rhinos’ squad for Saturday’s game at Catalans Dragons, but hopes of a key man returning have been dashed.

Hooker Corey Johnson is in contention for his first Rhinos appearance this year, having joined Bradford Bulls on what was described as a “season-long loan” in February. He played just once for Bradford, but featured in Rhinos’ reserves last weekend and has been linked with a loan move to Halifax Panthers.

Teenage back Jack Smith has been included in Rhinos’ initial squad for the first time, but centre Harry Newman will miss a third successive game. He has trained this week following a back injury, but is not in the 21.

Corey Johnson is a surprise inclusion in Leeds Rhinos' squad for Saturday's game at Catalans Dragons. Picture by Steve Riding.Corey Johnson is a surprise inclusion in Leeds Rhinos' squad for Saturday's game at Catalans Dragons. Picture by Steve Riding.
Corey Johnson is a surprise inclusion in Leeds Rhinos' squad for Saturday's game at Catalans Dragons. Picture by Steve Riding.

Winger Riley Lumb (hamstring) and stand-off Brodie Croft (groin) drop out after being injured in last Friday’s win against London Broncos. Scrum-half Matt Frawley, prop Tom Nicholson-Watton, centre Ned McCormack and second-row Ben Littlewood all retain their place in the squad after not being selected for last week’s 17.

Rhinos’ 21-man squad is: Lachie Miller, Ash Handley, Matt Frawley, Mikolaj Oledzki, Andy Ackers, Rhyse Martin, Cameron Smith, Jarrod O'Connor, Sam Lisone, James McDonnell, Justin Sangare, Mickael Goudemand, Jack Sinfield, Leon Ruan, Luis Roberts, Corey Johnson, Alfie Edgell, Tom Nicholson-Watton, Ned McCormack, Ben Littlewood, Jack Smith.

