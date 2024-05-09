Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A surprise name has been included in Leeds Rhinos’ squad for Saturday’s game at Catalans Dragons, but hopes of a key man returning have been dashed.

Hooker Corey Johnson is in contention for his first Rhinos appearance this year, having joined Bradford Bulls on what was described as a “season-long loan” in February. He played just once for Bradford, but featured in Rhinos’ reserves last weekend and has been linked with a loan move to Halifax Panthers.

Teenage back Jack Smith has been included in Rhinos’ initial squad for the first time, but centre Harry Newman will miss a third successive game. He has trained this week following a back injury, but is not in the 21.

Winger Riley Lumb (hamstring) and stand-off Brodie Croft (groin) drop out after being injured in last Friday’s win against London Broncos. Scrum-half Matt Frawley, prop Tom Nicholson-Watton, centre Ned McCormack and second-row Ben Littlewood all retain their place in the squad after not being selected for last week’s 17.