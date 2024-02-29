Leeds Rhinos' Corey Johnson joins Bradford Bulls on long-term loan
Johnson, 23, has made 25 first team appearances during two spells with Rhinos and is in the final year of his contract. He made his debut in the last game of 2019, but then had a spell out of the sport before rejoining the club two years later.
He has also played on dual-registration for Featherstone Rovers and had a spell on loan at York Knights. He played three times for Bulls on dual-registration in 2022 and once last year.
Johnson was a semi-regular for Leeds in 2023, making 15 substitute appearances and three starts, but became third choice hooker - behind new signing Andy Ackers and Jarrod O’Connor - in pre-season. He was 18th man against Hull KR last week, but did not feature in Rhinos’ opening two Super League games.
Bulls coach Eamon O’Carroll said: “It’s really pleasing to get Corey in, we have been in dialogue for some time and we knew it could be on the cards. He is a player I’ve admired for a number of years since being at Newcastle.
“He’s at the stage where he feels - and I do too - that he is ready to take that next step and play consistent rugby at a good level. Corey will add a utility value to us and also drive the standards we have set this year. I am looking forward to working with him and I know he will add value to the group and the group will be happy with his contribution.”