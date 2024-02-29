Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Johnson, 23, has made 25 first team appearances during two spells with Rhinos and is in the final year of his contract. He made his debut in the last game of 2019, but then had a spell out of the sport before rejoining the club two years later.

He has also played on dual-registration for Featherstone Rovers and had a spell on loan at York Knights. He played three times for Bulls on dual-registration in 2022 and once last year.

Corey Johnson is tackled by Jordan Lilley during Leeds Rhinos' pre-season clash with Bradford Bulls at Odsal on January 28. Picture by Steve Riding.

Johnson was a semi-regular for Leeds in 2023, making 15 substitute appearances and three starts, but became third choice hooker - behind new signing Andy Ackers and Jarrod O’Connor - in pre-season. He was 18th man against Hull KR last week, but did not feature in Rhinos’ opening two Super League games.

Bulls coach Eamon O’Carroll said: “It’s really pleasing to get Corey in, we have been in dialogue for some time and we knew it could be on the cards. He is a player I’ve admired for a number of years since being at Newcastle.