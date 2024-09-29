Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Seven different referees blew the whistle in Leeds Rhinos’ 28 competitive games this year.

Rhinos had a 100 per cent success rate with Marcus Griffiths (three games) and Liam Rush (one) in the middle, all those being against bottom-four clubs. Jack Smith was in charge of four Leeds games, each against a team who finished in the top-six and Leeds lost them all.

Chirs Kendall was Rhinos’ most frequent referee, being appointed to seven of their matches, four of which they won. Liam Moore did six of Leeds’ games (two wins, four defeats) and the others were Aaron Moore with four (three wins, one defeat) and Tom Grant three (one win, two defeats).

Leeds Rhinos won all their three matches refereed by Marcus Griffiths this season. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

James Vella and Ben Thaler also refereed in the top-flight this year, but didn’t take charge of a Rhinos game.

Chris Kendall: Rhinos 18, Catalans Dragons 10 (round three); Leigh Leopards 16, Rhinos 22 (round four); Rhinos 6, St Helens 20 (Challenge Cup); Rhinos 24, Huddersfield Giants 30 (round eight); Rhinos 32, Castleford Tigers 4 (round 13); Rhinos 18, Leigh Leopards 10 (round 15); Warrington Wolves 24, Rhinos 6 (Magic Weekend, round 24).

Liam Moore: St Helens 40, Rhinos 10 (round 12); Hull FC 18, Rhinos 10 (round 14); Rhinos 12, Hull KR 20 (round 18); Rhinos 30, Wigan Warriors 4 (round 21); Rhinos 18, Catalans Dragons 6 (round 23); Wigan Warriors 38, Rhinos 0 (round 26).

Aaron Moore: Rhinos 22, Salford Red Devils 16 (round one); Castleford Tigers 6, Rhinos 26 (round six); Rhinos 8, Warrington Wolves 34 (round seven); Leeds Rhinos 46, London Broncos 8 (round 10).

Referee Chris Kendall was in charge of seven Leeds Rhinos games this year, four of which they won. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Jack Smith: Hull KR 22, Rhinos 12 (round two); Rhinos 8, St Helens 16 (round five); Warrington Wolves 30, Rhinos 18 (round 17); Hull KR 26, Rhinos 16 (round 27).

Tom Grant: Catalans Dragons 26, Rhinos 0 (round 11); Salford Red Devils 22, Rhinos 16 (round 20); Rhinos 68, Hull FC 6 (round 25).

Marcus Griffiths: Rhinos 17, London Broncos 16 (round 16); Huddersfield Giants 6, Rhinos 34 (round 19); London Broncos 20, Rhinos 21 (round 24).

Liam Rush:Hull FC 12, Rhinos 18 (round nine).