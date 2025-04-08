Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Match officials have been confirmed for this weekend’s matches, including Leeds Rhinos’ visit to Salford Red Devils on Thursday.

Liam Rush will be in charge of Rhinos for the first time this season, with Liam Moore as his video assistant. Liam Moore and Aaron Moore have both refereed two Rhinos matches in 2025, with Matty Lynn, Marcus Griffiths, Jack Smith and Tom Grant controlling one each.

Grant is in the middle for Wakefield Trinity’s fixture at St Helens on Friday, where Aaron Moore will be the video official. Castleford Tigers’ home clash with Leigh Leopards on Saturday will be refereed by Chris Kendall and Ben Thaler is on video duty.

Referee Liam Rush. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Appointments for Betfred Super League round seven are: Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos - Liam Rush (video, Liam Moore); St Helens v Wakefield Trinity - Tom Grant (video, Aaron Moore); Hull KR v Wigan Warriors - Jack Smith (video, Liam Rush); Warrington Wolves v Hull FC - Aaron Moore (video, Jack Smith); Castleford Tigers v Leigh Leopards - Chris Kendall (video, Ben Thaler); Huddersfield Giants v Catalans Dragons - Liam Moore (video, Tom Grant).