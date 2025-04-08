Super League referees confirmed including Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos & Wigan Warriors v Hull KR
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Liam Rush will be in charge of Rhinos for the first time this season, with Liam Moore as his video assistant. Liam Moore and Aaron Moore have both refereed two Rhinos matches in 2025, with Matty Lynn, Marcus Griffiths, Jack Smith and Tom Grant controlling one each.
Grant is in the middle for Wakefield Trinity’s fixture at St Helens on Friday, where Aaron Moore will be the video official. Castleford Tigers’ home clash with Leigh Leopards on Saturday will be refereed by Chris Kendall and Ben Thaler is on video duty.
Appointments for Betfred Super League round seven are: Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos - Liam Rush (video, Liam Moore); St Helens v Wakefield Trinity - Tom Grant (video, Aaron Moore); Hull KR v Wigan Warriors - Jack Smith (video, Liam Rush); Warrington Wolves v Hull FC - Aaron Moore (video, Jack Smith); Castleford Tigers v Leigh Leopards - Chris Kendall (video, Ben Thaler); Huddersfield Giants v Catalans Dragons - Liam Moore (video, Tom Grant).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.