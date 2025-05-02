Stars return as Castleford Tigers & Wakefield Trinity squads named for Magic Weekend derby
Trinity are set to welcome back former Tigers stand-off Jake Trueman. He has been sidelined with a back problem, but is named in their initial squad. Outside-back Matty Russell also returns to the 21, following a rib injury, but forwards Renouf Atoni (calf muscle) and Caleb Hamlin-Uele (arm) drop out after being hurt during last Saturday’s loss at Catalans Dragons.
Former Huddersfield Giants and Hull KR winger Louis Senior has been named in Tigers’ initial squad for the first time since suffering a quad muscle tear - which required surgery - last May, after scoring five tries in his initial four games for the club. Hooker/half-back Chris Atkin is set for a debut after following this week’s move from Salford Red Devils. Second-rower Jeremiah Simbiken suffered a knee injury in last week’s win at Huddersfield and drops out of the squad, along with hooker Cain Robb who did not play against Giants.
Trinity’s 21 is: Max Jowitt, Lachlan Walmsley, Cameron Scott, Corey Hall, Tom Johnstone, Jake Trueman, Mike McMeeken, Liam Hood, Seth Nikotemo, Josh Griffin, Jay Pitts, Isaiah Vagana, Oliver Pratt, Mason Lino, Mathieu Cozza, Josh Rourke, Matty Russell, Jack Croft, Harvey Smith, Jayden Myers, Caius Faatili.
Tigers’ initial 21 is: Tex Hoy, Zac Cini, Sam Wood, Innes Senior, Daejarn Asi, Rowan Milnes, Liam Horne, George Lawler, Alex Mellor, Joe Westerman, Judah Rimbu, George Griffin, Muizz Mustapha, Louis Senior, Josh Simm, Dan Okoro, Brad Singleton, Hugo Salabrio, Jordan Dezaria, Tom Amone, Chris Atkin.
