Rival Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity bosses make joint 13-a-side plea for Magic Weekend derby

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rival coaches Daryl Powell and Danny McGuire are united over one crucial issue ahead of Sunday’s derby in Newcastle.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wakefield Trinity’s Powell and McGuire, of Castleford Tigers, are keen for the showdown which closes Magic Weekend at St James’ Park to be 13 versus 13 throughout - and they want players, not the match officials, to be making the post-match headlines. Recent Betfred Super League rounds have seen a spate of red and yellow cards, including three sin-binnings when Trinity were beaten at Catalans Dragons last weekend and one for Tigers during their away win against Huddersfield Giants.

Speaking after the round nine defeat by Hull KR, when both sides had a man sent-off, Leeds Rhinos boss Brad Arthur said he doesn’t know what more he can do to keep 13 players on the field - and Powell and McGuire share his concern. Powell insisted some of the tackles resulting in red or yellow cards are “pretty hard to stop”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “For me, it has gone too far. Something has got to change because games are going on too long, everyone is talking about video referees and we have got a great game we should be focussing on. We don't want swinging arms, but there's a lot of things happening in the game. We've got to create positive stories.”

Wakefield Trinity's Daryl Powell, left, with Castleford Tigers boss Danny McGuire when their sides met at Belle Vue last month. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

His comments were backed up by McGuire, who made his debut as a Rhinos player under Powell in 2001. The Tigers boss feels most of the tackles resulting in cards are “accidents”. He said: “The game is so quick and fast and things change so quickly, you can make a tackle in one position and the player moves.

“There needs to be a bit more understanding around that. If someone runs in with a forearm, looking to hit someone, I want that suspended, but there has got to be an understanding of change of body positions.”

But McGuire stressed the issue isn’t at the top of his agenda ahead of Sunday. “I can't worry about it too much," he insisted. “There’s too many things that take up a coach’s time to be worrying about things you can’t control. You’ll get some calls that go for you and some that go against you.”