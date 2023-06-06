Coach Rohan Smith also says long-term casualty David Fusitu’a is getting closer to a playing return and forward Zane Tetevano is able to do light training, but will remain unavailable “indefinitely”.

Holroyd missed last Saturday’s Magic Weekend defeat by Castleford Tigers after being hurt in the warm-up and Smith said today (Tuesday): “We are awaiting scan results on a calf issue.

“It’s likely he will be unavailable [for Sunday], but we’ve got a longer turnaround so still a few days to work out whether he will be a chance or not before we have to name the 21.”

Tom Holroyd. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Smith reported the injury stemmed from a “hit in the back” against St Helens eight days before the Castleford clash, adding: “At the time he didn’t think a lot of it, but they think the calf injury may have originated from the back injury, the nerves that travel down the leg.”

Smith expects his initial squad, announced on Friday, to be “very similar” to last week’s. He stated: “There may be a couple of changes, but at the moment we’ve got seven or eight of our top 18-20 players unavailable.

“We believe in our squad and our roster and there’s good footy ahead, but we need to find it this weekend.”Tetevano has been stood down because of a health issue and Smith reported: “He is in and around training and he has got a smile on his face.

Zane Tetevano. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“He is restricted to not being able to train fully. He can do moderate, low-intensity exercise, which for a rugby league player is not that stimulating, but that’s where he’s at for now.”

Tetevano is out of contract in November and Smith stressed: “It is quite possible he will play again this year, but also we don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves. His health and his longevity as a human is more important than playing.”

Winger Fusitu’a has not played since suffering an ankle injury in the defeat at Hull KR on March 31.

“He is very close, he probably has two or three weeks to go in his recovery,” Smith revealed. “He is in good shape and I am looking forward to him being back.

David Fusitu’a. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

