Leeds Rhinos began this season with at least nine players in the final year of their contract and no renewals have yet been announced.
Here’s what we know about the current contract situation of every player in the first team squad.
1. Richie Myler
Rhinos’ new number one is contracted until the end of 2024, having signed a three-year deal in December, 2021. Photo: Steve Riding
2. David Fusitu'a
The former New Zealand and Tonga Test winger arrived at Rhinos last year on a two-year contract, which ends this autumn. No decision has yet been made beyond that. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
3. Harry Newman
Contracted until the end of next year, having signed a three-year deal in December, 2021. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. Nene Macdonald
Rhinos signed the Papua New Guinea international from Leigh Leopards last December on a two-year contract. Photo: Phil Daly/Leeds Rhinos