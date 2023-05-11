Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds Rhinos contracts: which first team squad men are out this year and how long's left on every deal

Leeds Rhinos began this season with at least nine players in the final year of their contract and no renewals have yet been announced.

By Peter Smith
Published 9th Feb 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 20:31 BST

Here’s what we know about the current contract situation of every player in the first team squad.

Rhinos’ new number one is contracted until the end of 2024, having signed a three-year deal in December, 2021.

1. Richie Myler

Rhinos’ new number one is contracted until the end of 2024, having signed a three-year deal in December, 2021. Photo: Steve Riding

The former New Zealand and Tonga Test winger arrived at Rhinos last year on a two-year contract, which ends this autumn. No decision has yet been made beyond that.

2. David Fusitu'a

The former New Zealand and Tonga Test winger arrived at Rhinos last year on a two-year contract, which ends this autumn. No decision has yet been made beyond that. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Contracted until the end of next year, having signed a three-year deal in December, 2021.

3. Harry Newman

Contracted until the end of next year, having signed a three-year deal in December, 2021. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Rhinos signed the Papua New Guinea international from Leigh Leopards last December on a two-year contract.

4. Nene Macdonald

Rhinos signed the Papua New Guinea international from Leigh Leopards last December on a two-year contract. Photo: Phil Daly/Leeds Rhinos

