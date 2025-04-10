Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos latest team news & 21-man squads as Ryan Hall nears try milestone
Hall has 340 to his name, 10 more than another Leeds great, Garry Schofield, in 21st place. Former Featherstone Rovers, Bradford Bulls and St Helens hero Paul Newlove is 18th, with 347.
Rhinos coach Brad Arthur will make at least one change to the side pipped 16-14 at Warrington Wolves 13 days ago. Stand-off Brodie Croft is sidelined with a hamstring injury so Matt Frawley could return to the matchday 17 after a three-game layoff.
Alfie Edgell and Tom Nicholson-Watton retain their place in Rhinos’ initial squad after not featuring against Warrington. Jack Smith and Presley Cassell - who have yet to make their first team debut - are drafted in.
It is Cassell’s first appearance in a 21-man squad and Arthur said the 18-year-old loose-forward has been “doing a good job in the lower grades”. He was Rhinos’ scholarship player of the year in 2023 and won the academy award last season before being promoted into the senior group.
“He will join us in full-time training in the next week or two,” Arthur said. “His name might have been there a bit earlier if he had been full-time training, [but] he had education requirements to fulfil. We don’t have many more names to put in the list, the rest of the guys are injured, but he has earned the right to get his name in consideration.”
Kallum Watkins’ departure to Rhinos has allowed Salford coach Paul Rowley - who is still working under a £1.2m sustainability wage cap - to recall Sam Davis from loan at London Broncos and also bring Ben Hellewell into his 21. Full-back Ryan Brierley is set to return from injury and James Pye, James Shields and Joshua Wagstaffe are vying for a call into the 17. Chris Hankinson, Nathan Connell, Chris Hill and Tiaki Chan drop out from the team beaten at Catalans Dragons in the Betfred Challenge Cup last Friday.
Salford Red Devils: from Brierley, Cross, Nikorima, Mellor, Shorrocks, Atkin, Wright, Marsters, Ormondroyd, Sangare, Davis, Foster, Wilson, Hellewell, Pye, Morgan, Shields, Wagstaffe, Yates, G Hill, Vaughan.
Leeds Rhinos: from Miller, Newman, Handley, Hall, Frawley, Oledzki, Palasia, Bentley, McDonnell, O'Connor, Lisone, Gannon, Jenkins, Connor, Holroyd, Sinfield, Edgell, Nicholson-Watton, Lumb, J Smith, Cassell.
Referee: Liam Rush (Dewsbury/Batley). Kick-off: Thursday, 8pm.
