Salford Red Devils placed back in special measures ahead of game v Castleford Tigers

Salford Red Devils have been placed back in ‘special measures’ ahead of Friday’s game at Castleford Tigers.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Salford’s financial crisis appeared to be over when a takeover of the club was approved last month. That led to a salary cap limit of £1.2m being lifted, however, players and staff have not been paid for February and the RFL have reimposed the previous restrictions.

In a statement this afternoon (Tuesday) the governing body said: “The RFL special measures committee have determined at their meeting earlier today that in addition to the existing restrictions on player movements in and out of Salford Red Devils that were already in place, the sustainability cap of £1.2m that was imposed on the club in February and lifted ahead of their Betfred Super League Round Two fixture will be reimposed immediately. In addition, Salford Red Devils have been asked to update and explain to the RFL’s special measures committee and representatives from Rugby League Commercial at a meeting on Wednesday morning the current position regarding non-payment of staff, and how this will be rectified as well as a wider update on the club's financial sustainability.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Salford Red Devils players look on as Leeds Rhinos' Jake Connor prepares to take a conversion during their win two weeks ago. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Salford’s players have not trained ahead of Friday’s game and there is growing uncertainty over whether the fixture will go ahead. Under the previous restrictions, the Red Devils’ coach Paul Rowley opted to send a reserves side to St Helens in Betfred Super League round one and they were crushed 82-0.

The full team were beaten 32-6 by Leeds the following week and 42-0 at Hull KR last Thursday, leaving them bottom of the table, with a points difference after three games of minus-150. Tigers are second from bottom and also yet to get off the mark.

The Red Devils released their own statement, apologising to fans for the latest setback, which comes after a pre-season of uncertainty over the club’s future. It said: “Salford Red Devils can confirm that the club will be under the restriction of a sustainability cap for this weekend's Betfred Super League fixture against Castleford Tigers on Friday.

“This is due to the delay of funding following the takeover with funds currently pending regulatory clearance. CEO Chris Irwin and the new ownership will meet with the special measures committee and RL Commercial tomorrow morning. To our fans, we sincerely apologise, we know this is not an easy time to be a Salford Reds fan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We apologise to you on behalf of our new ownership who have assured the club that the consortium is working to rectify the financial situation and there will be no further issues. Thank you for your patience and support.”