Aaron Moore will be the whistler for Leeds Rhinos’ game at Catalans Dragons on Saturday, with Liam Rush as his video assistant. It is the second time Moore has refereed Leeds this season - after the home loss to Wakefield Trinity in Betfred Super League round one - and Rush’s third video appointment to a Rhinos match in four Super League rounds. Matty Lynn, Liam Moore and Marcus Griffiths have all been the referee for one Rhinos game.