Super League refs named for Leeds Rhinos at Catalans Dragons, Hull KR v St Helens & others
Aaron Moore will be the whistler for Leeds Rhinos’ game at Catalans Dragons on Saturday, with Liam Rush as his video assistant. It is the second time Moore has refereed Leeds this season - after the home loss to Wakefield Trinity in Betfred Super League round one - and Rush’s third video appointment to a Rhinos match in four Super League rounds. Matty Lynn, Liam Moore and Marcus Griffiths have all been the referee for one Rhinos game.
Chris Kendall, who was in the middle for the Las Vegas clash between Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves last weekend, has been appointed to Castleford Tigers’ clash with Salford Red Devils at the Jungle on Friday. Griffiths will referee Wakefield Trinity’s visit to Warrington Wolves on Sunday.
Super League round four appointments are: Hull FC v Leigh Leopards - Tom Grant (video Jack Smith); Castleford Tigers v Salford Red Devils - Chris Kendall (video Tom Grant); St Helens v Hull KR - Jack Smith (video Marcus Griffiths); Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos - Aaron Moore (video Liam Rush); Warrington Wolves v Wakefield Trinity - Marcus Griffiths (video Ben Thaler); Wigan Warriors v Huddersfield Giants - Liam Moore (video Chris Kendall).
