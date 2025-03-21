Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers are in back-to-back action on Saturday afternoon.

Tigers bid for a second successive victory in Betfred Super League when they play host to Catalans Dragons at 3pm, followed by Rhinos’ huge home clash with Wigan Warriors at 5.30pm. That will see both teams aiming to bounce back from an early Challenge Cup exit.

Also in round five, Wakefield Trinity, at home to Hull FC on Friday evening. Trinity have won both their away games this term, but have yet to pick up a victory in front of their own fans, while Hull are on a high after last weekend’s stunning comeback success at Wigan in the Cup.

Here's how to watch this weekend's Super League matches. Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com.

Warrington Wolves visit St Helens on Friday in a meeting of two teams who suffered defeat in their previous league game. Round five concludes on Sunday afternoon when Leigh Leopards travel to Hull KR for a repeat of the 2023 Cup final.

Every Super League game this season is being televised or streamed live, with two matches each round shown exclusively as they happen on one of the main Sky Sports channels. The remaining fixtures are streamed on Sky Sports+, via the red button and also the competition’s own SuperLeague+ service.

Here’s how to watch this weekend’s remaining matches.

Friday, March 21: St Helens v Warrington Wolves (8pm kick-off), Sky Sports Main Event/Action from 7.30pm; Wakefield Trinity v Hull FC (8pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 7.55pm and SuperLeague+.

Saturday, March 22: Castleford Tigers v Catalans Dragons (3pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 2.55pm and SuperLeague+; Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors (5.30pm), Sky Sports Main Event/Action from 5pm.

Sunday, March 23: Hull KR v Leigh Leopards (3pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 2.55pm and SuperLeague+.