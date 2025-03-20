With full-back Lachie Miller having played the full game against St Helens last Friday - on his return from long term injury - and Matt Frawley back available following concussion, coach Brad Arthur has a decision to make over where to fit Jake Connor into his matchday 17. Connor played at full-back in the forest five games this year, but switched to scrum-half last week.

As a mainstay of the side so far, he could replace one of those two. Other options would be for both Miller and Frawley to start, with Connor at centre - though that would probably mean Ash Handley returning to his former wing role - or the ex-Huddersfield Giants man could be on the bench to cover all three positions. There will be a guaranteed change at hooker after Andy Ackers tore a hamstring against Saints and prop Tom Holroyd is available after a ban. Here’s how Rhinos could line up.