Leeds Rhinos predicted team v Wigan Warriors as coach Brad Arthur faces Jake Connor or Matt Frawley decision

By Peter Smith
Published 20th Mar 2025, 17:13 BST
Updated 20th Mar 2025, 17:58 BST
For the first time this season, Leeds Rhinos’ numbers one, six, seven and 18 are all included in the initial squad to face Wigan Warriors on Saturday.

With full-back Lachie Miller having played the full game against St Helens last Friday - on his return from long term injury - and Matt Frawley back available following concussion, coach Brad Arthur has a decision to make over where to fit Jake Connor into his matchday 17. Connor played at full-back in the forest five games this year, but switched to scrum-half last week.

As a mainstay of the side so far, he could replace one of those two. Other options would be for both Miller and Frawley to start, with Connor at centre - though that would probably mean Ash Handley returning to his former wing role - or the ex-Huddersfield Giants man could be on the bench to cover all three positions. There will be a guaranteed change at hooker after Andy Ackers tore a hamstring against Saints and prop Tom Holroyd is available after a ban. Here’s how Rhinos could line up.

Here's how Rhinos could line up.

1. Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Here's how Rhinos could line up. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Played the full 80 in his comeback last week, did okay and will surely keep his spot.

2. Full-back: Lachie Miller

Played the full 80 in his comeback last week, did okay and will surely keep his spot. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Leeds won’t want the youngster to play every game, but he has done well so far and will probably continue.

3. Wing: Riley Lumb

Leeds won’t want the youngster to play every game, but he has done well so far and will probably continue. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Had a decent game last week - scoring one try and creating another - and will be looking to back that up.

4. Centre: Harry Newman

Had a decent game last week - scoring one try and creating another - and will be looking to back that up. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Switching to a wing is an option, but he’s more likely to continue in his new position.

5. Centre: Ash Handley

Switching to a wing is an option, but he’s more likely to continue in his new position. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Set to make his 500th career appearance, his 336th for Leeds.

6. Wing: Ryan Hall

Set to make his 500th career appearance, his 336th for Leeds. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Jake ConnorWigan WarriorsAsh HandleyTom HolroydSt HelensRhinos
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice