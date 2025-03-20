He has urged his players not to stress about it, but boss Daryl Powell admits Wakefield Trinity need a home victory against Hull FC on Friday.

Trinity have won their three games away to Betfred Super League opposition this year, at Leeds Rhinos, Warrington Wolves and Huddersfield Giants in the Challenge Cup, but the visits of Hull KR and St Helens both ended in defeat. “You don’t want to get hung up about it - I think that’s important, otherwise it creates anxiety - but your home form is obviously crucial,” Powell conceded.

“Every sports team would say that; it’s where most of your fans watch you play. Our away fans have been incredible, but obviously we want to do well at home. We didn’t play that great against Saints, but I thought we were excellent against Hull KR in a tough game.

“We are ready for it, we know it will be another tough challenge, but you don’t want it to be easy, that doesn’t create a great competition. We need to be good to win and our aim is to be really good.”

Ky Rodwell, seen in Challenge Cup action against Goole Vikings, could return from injury when Wakefield Trinity meet Hull FC on Friday. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Trinity are without Matty Storton, who is facing four months out of action after suffering knee damage against Giants last week. Max Jowitt (lower leg) and Isaiah Vagana (shoulder) picked up injuries in the same game, but Cameron Scott, Ky Rodwell and Josh Griffin have been crossed off the casualty list and could feature for the first time in Super League this year. Josh Rourke, Oliver Russell, Jay Pitts and Matty Russell are the other players in contention for a call into the 17.

“We will have a pretty good side out there,” Powell insisted. “I am confident we’ve got a squad that can handle the rigours of Super League, which includes injuries. We’ve had our fair share, but I think the boys are doing a pretty good job in terms of competing every week.

“We’ve won our last two and consistency is something we are striving for now. I thought we were off in the Saints game, but apart from that we’ve been pretty good. We’ve shown we can compete and the boys are gaining confidence from that.”

Wakefield Trinity will be without injured full-back Max Jowitt for Friday's visit of Hull FC. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Powell noted: “We are fighting different battles, last week we were down at half-time and we’d lost key players. We had to rejig a fair bit and coming through those kinds of situations can give you strength, which builds a bit more unity. We’ve proved so far we can match it with the best teams, but the challenge in Super League is being able to do it over how many rounds there are, with the Challenge Cup in there as well.

“We know we have got a way to go, we are learning about ourselves all the time, but we certainly have a positive environment that everybody enjoys being a part of. Everyone’s working hard and enjoying each other’s company.”

Wakefield Trinity: from Walmsley, Scott, Hall, Johnstone, Trueman, O Russell, McMeeken, Hood, Rodwell, Griffin, Pitts, Hamlin-Uele, Atoni, Pratt, Lino, Cozza, Rourke, M Russell, Croft, Smith, Faatili.

Hull FC: from Rapana, Hardaker, Chamberlain, Briscoe, Sezer, Ese’ese, Bourouh, Cartwright, Lane, Asiata, Cust, Ashworth, Fash, Martin, Moy, Salabio, Hutchison, Kemp, Eseh, Knight, Watts.

Referee: Aaron Moore (Wigan). Kick-off: Friday, 8pm.