Rugby league on TV: how to watch Leeds Rhinos v London Broncos, Hull KR v St Helens and others

Leeds Rhinos are back in Friday evening action at AMT Headingley this week and armchair viewers have two options to watch the clash with London Broncos live.
By Peter Smith
Published 2nd May 2024, 10:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The visit of Betfred Super League’s bottom side is not one of Sky Sports’ main games so live coverage will be available on the competition’s own SuperLeague+ streaming service. It will also be on Sky Sports Mix, with a limited build-up from 7.55pm - five minutes before kick-off. Here’s where and when to watch all the latest Super League action.

Read More
Super League round 10 referees confirmed for Leeds Rhinos v London Broncos, Hull...

Thursday, May 2: Wigan Warriors v Catalans Dragons, Sky Sports Arena (from 7.30, 8pm kick-off).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Every Super League game this year will be broadcast or streamed live. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.Every Super League game this year will be broadcast or streamed live. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.
Every Super League game this year will be broadcast or streamed live. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Friday, May 3: Leeds Rhinos v London Broncos, Sky Sports Mix (from 7.55pm, 8pm kick-off); Huddersfield Giants v Salford Red Devils, Sky Sports Arena (from 7.40pm, 7.45pm kick-off); Warrington Wolves v Hull FC, Sky Sports Action (from 7.30pm, 8pm kick-off).

Saturday, May 4: Hull KR v St Helens, Sky Sports Arena (from 2.55pm, 3pm kick-off); Leigh Leopards v Castleford Tigers, Sky Sports Arena (from 5.25pm, 5.30pm kick-off).

Related topics:London BroncosSt HelensHull KRSky SportsSuper League

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.