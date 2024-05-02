Rugby league on TV: how to watch Leeds Rhinos v London Broncos, Hull KR v St Helens and others
and live on Freeview channel 276
The visit of Betfred Super League’s bottom side is not one of Sky Sports’ main games so live coverage will be available on the competition’s own SuperLeague+ streaming service. It will also be on Sky Sports Mix, with a limited build-up from 7.55pm - five minutes before kick-off. Here’s where and when to watch all the latest Super League action.
Thursday, May 2: Wigan Warriors v Catalans Dragons, Sky Sports Arena (from 7.30, 8pm kick-off).
Friday, May 3: Leeds Rhinos v London Broncos, Sky Sports Mix (from 7.55pm, 8pm kick-off); Huddersfield Giants v Salford Red Devils, Sky Sports Arena (from 7.40pm, 7.45pm kick-off); Warrington Wolves v Hull FC, Sky Sports Action (from 7.30pm, 8pm kick-off).
