Paul Momirovski has been ruled out after injuring an ankle in last week’s win at Hull FC and joins fellow centre Harry Newman and winger David Fusitu’a on the casualty list. Another winger, Ash Handley, is in the 21-man squad, but remains a doubt and if he doesn’t play Leeds could have two 19-year-old rookies in their back-five. Here’s how Rhinos might line up as they aim for a first win in five home games, against Betfred Super League’s bottom team.