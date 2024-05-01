Paul Momirovski has been ruled out after injuring an ankle in last week’s win at Hull FC and joins fellow centre Harry Newman and winger David Fusitu’a on the casualty list. Another winger, Ash Handley, is in the 21-man squad, but remains a doubt and if he doesn’t play Leeds could have two 19-year-old rookies in their back-five. Here’s how Rhinos might line up as they aim for a first win in five home games, against Betfred Super League’s bottom team.
1. AMT Headingley
Leeds Rhinos face visitors London Broncos on Friday. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
2. Full-back: Lachie Miller
Didn't have his best game last week, but is a key man in the team and it'll be a surprise if he doesn't keep his spot. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
3. Wing: Riley Lumb
Justified his selection with a sparkling debut last week and will surely make his first senior appearance at AMT Headingley. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
4. Centre: Rhyse Martin
Rhinos have issues in the second-row, where Martin usually plays, but bigger issues at centre and he's likely to continue in that role. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
5. Centre: Ned McCormack
The 19-year-old is a contender for his first senior start, particularly if Ash Handley isn't passed fit. Alternatively, if winger Handley does play, Luis Roberts could move to centre. Photo: Steve Riding
6. Wing: Luis Roberts
If Ash Handley returns, Roberts - who has been in Rhinos' 17 for every game this year - could move to centre; if not he's likely to remain on the wing. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
