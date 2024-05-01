Super League round 10 referees confirmed for Leeds Rhinos v London Broncos, Hull KR v St Helens and others
Aaron Moore will be in charge of a Rhinos game for the fourth time this season when they play host to London Broncos on Friday. Liam Rush is his video assistant.
Chris Kendall has also been in the middle for four Rhinos games in 2024, Jack Smith has done two and Rush one. Other appointments for Betfred Super League round 10 are: Wigan Warriors v Catalans Dragons - Jack Smith (video James Vella); Huddersfield Giants v Salford Red Devils - Tom Grant (video Chris Kendall); Warrington Wolves v Hull FC - Liam Moore (video Marcus Griffiths); Hull KR v St Helens - Chris Kendall (video Ben Thaler); Leigh Leopards v Castleford Tigers - James Vella (Liam Moore).
