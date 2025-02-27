Leeds Rhinos’ home derby with Castleford Tigers on Sunday will close a bumper weekend of rugby league for armchair viewers.

As usual, all six Betfred Super League fixtures are being shown live on Sky Sports, with four also available on the competition’s own streaming service SuperLeague+. The BBC’s Super League coverage continues with action from DIY Kitchens Stadium, Belle Vue, where Wakefield Trinity take on St Helens on Saturday.

Later that evening and into Sunday morning, viewers can feast on around 10 hours of action from Las Vegas as Allegiant Stadium hosts the Super League showdown between Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves, two NRL fixtures and England women’s international against world champions Australia. Here’s how to watch, including channel details, kick-off times and when coverage begins.

Here's how to watch this weekend's televised games. Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com.

Thursday, February 27: Hull KR v Salford Red Devils (8pm kick-off), Sky Sports+ red button from 7.55pm and SuperLeague+.

Friday, February 28: Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC (8pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 7.55pm and SuperLeague+; Leigh Leopards v Catalans Dragons (8pm), Sky Sports Action from 7.30pm.

Saturday, March 1: Wakefield Trinity v St Helens (2.30pm), BBC 2 from 2.25pm, Sky Sports+ red button from 2.25pm and SuperLeague+; Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves (9.30pm), Sky Sports Main Event and Action from 8.30pm.

Sunday, March 2: Canberra Raiders v New Zealand Warriors (midnight), Sky Sports Action and Main Event (from midnight); Australia Women v England Women (2.15am), Sky Sports Action and Main Event from 2am; Penrith Panthers v Cronulla Sharks (4.30am), Sky Sports Main Event and Action from 4.30am; Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers (3pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 2.55pm and SuperLeague+.