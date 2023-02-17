Holdsworth, from Kippax in West Yorkshire, was one of the sport’s greatest whistlers, taking charge of two Challenge Cup finals and a record six Premiership deciders.

He also controlled four JP finals and numerous other big matches, including the 1987 World Club Challenge between Wigan and Manly.

Referee of the year four times, he was on the RFL’s grade one list from 1980-1995 and then spent more than a quarter of a century coaching young officials.

Former referee John Holdsworth, who has died aged 76. Picture by Varley Picture Agency.

He was a well-known match commissioner and head coach of Yorkshire referees until stepping down last year at the age of 75,

Holdsworth is the fourth former match official to die recently and this weekend’s tributes will also remember Fred Lindop, Billy Blunden and Mick Beaumont.

Current Super League official Ben Thaler, from the Wakefield area, said: “It is a very sad time. John will have had a big impact on a lot of people who are officiating today.

“He was an amazing character, full of life - he never stopped talking and had so much enthusiasm for helping young referees come through.

“I was one of those and he was a big influence on the career of people like Richard Silverwood and others.

“He was a top referee for a long time, had an outstanding career and was one of the most decorated referees there has ever been.”

Dave Elliott, the RFL’s acting head of match officials, also paid tribute. He said: “John Holdsworth made a significant contribution to rugby league, both as a leading referee and then in a number of other roles after his retirement.

“The long list of major matches for which he was appointed underlines the respect in which he was held, by colleagues, coaches and players – and he became a familiar figure for supporters and television viewers for well over a decade.