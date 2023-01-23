Current Super League whistler Ben Thaler hailed Lindop as “one of the greatest - if not the greatest - referees ever”.

Man in the middle for five Challenge Cup finals, Lindop has also been hailed for his coaching work at community level, including with Leeds club Oulton Raiders.

He was promoted to grade one in 1967 and 13 games later refereed the Ashes series - all three Tests - at the age of 29.

Fred Lindop, left, coaching at Eastmoor in March, 1985.

He went on to take charge of the 1970 World Cup final; his first Challenge Cup showpiece was in 1970 he brought the curtain down on his career at Wembley in 1988.

Of Lindop’s influence, Thaler told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “He took refereeing to a new level. He was one of the first people to be obsessed with fitness and to referee at the top level for 21 years and in the number of big games he did takes some doing. His influence on refereeing over the last 40 or 50 years was immense.”

After hanging up his whistle, Lindop was the Rugby Football League’s first controller of referees from 1988 until he was made redundant five years later.

Thaler said he was responsible for putting in place structures which are still used by referees today and also brought a number of top officials through into the professional game.

“Coming shortly after the death of Mick Beaumont, from Huddersfield, it has been a very sad time,” Thaler, also a member of the Wakefield Referees’ Society, added.

Lindop was made an MBE in 1989 and inducted on to the RFL’s roll of honour 20 years later.

His death was announced on Monday, just the day after that of former RFL chief executive David Oxley, who he worked alongside at the governing body’s then-headquarters in Chapeltown Road, Leeds.

Fans, past players and referees paid tribute to Lindop on social media. In a Tweet, Craig Spence wrote: “Terribly sad news. Fred was my first coach at Oulton Raiders when I was aged 5, a great guy with massive enthusiasm for the game. Not only did he ref the 1970 World Cup Final but he reffed many under 9s games and made them each feel like a cup final for the players that took part.”

In a statement, RFL chairman Simon Johnson said: “Following the sad loss of David Oxley, the sport of rugby league will again be united in paying tribute to Fred Lindop for his immense contribution.

“He showed remarkable longevity as a referee, earning respect from players and admiration from supporters and television viewers, as he became a familiar figure on the BBC on winter Saturday afternoons.

“Fred’s contribution to rugby league went well beyond his refereeing, as he also played a key part in developing the sport from the University of Sheffield to the community clubs Eastmoor Dragons and Oulton Raiders in Wakefield.