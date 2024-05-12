Rohan Smith's future, here for the beer, big prop needed and girl power: Leeds Rhinos talking points

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The beer flowed and the sun shone, but Leeds Rhinos fans who made the long trip to the south of France had absolutely nothing else to celebrate, for a second successive year.

Rhinos’ 26-0 defeat was an improvement on the 61-0 thrashing at Stade Gilbert Brutus last September, but it’s hard to get excited about being well-beaten rather than humiliated. Approaching the half-way point, Rhinos’ season is still alive, but in need of resuscitation.Here’s five talking points.

Going nowhere.

The result in France led to more calls from fans on social media for Rohan Smith to step down or be sacked. Things can quickly change, but at the moment there's no indication the coach s in immediate peril.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Rhinos endured apainful 26-0 defeat at Catalans Dragons on Saturday. Picture by Rémi Vignaud/Catalans Dragons/SWpix.com.

Chief executive Gary Hetherington is supportive of Smith and all the signs are he'll be given more time to turn things around. A mitigating factor is 11 first team players were unavailable for the game at Catalans and that obviously had a bearing on the result and performance.

Brodie Croft, Harry Newman and Tom Holroyd could all return for Rhinos’ next fixture, at St Helens in a couple of week’s time and some others aren’t far behind. The belief is once Rhinos have something like their strongest squad on the field, wins and better rugby will come. While another hefty defeat at St Helens in the next game and failure to beat Castleford after that would pile on the pressure, Smith probably will be Leeds' coach at the end of this season.

Hope not expectation

The Saturday morning flight from Yeadon to Perpignan sold out of beer. Those travellers were among more than 1,000 Leeds fans at the game and their support was noisy from start to finish.

Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith salutes the fans after a famous win at Catalans Dragons in 2022, but he has come under fire from supporters this season. Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com.

There was none of the booing or calling for Rohan Smith's head which marred the end of Leeds' win at Hull two weeks earlier - or if there was, it wasn't audible from the press seats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fans were clearly determined to enjoy the trip, whatever happened during the game. Unfortunately, the fact most of them seemed to accept before kick-off it was one Rhinos would lose says a lot about where the team's currently at. Expectations might not be at rock-bottom, but they are quite low.

Learning lessons

Half-back Jack Sinfield was one of the few Rhinos players who showed any creativity against Catalans. Particularly in the first half he put in some nice kicks and almost got through the line a couple of times.

Leeds Rhinos women's coach Lois Forsell has masterminded an outstanding start to the season. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Unfortunately, it was his error from ​a scrum near Catalans' line, which led directly to the hosts' second - and effectively game-winning - try. He shouldn't beat himself up about it and neither should anyone else.

Sinfield's a talented 19-year-old with very limited top-flight experience. Everyone wants to see youngsters given a chance, but inevitably they will make mistakes at times. It's part of the learning process and what really matters is being better next time.

Pack worries justified

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Catalans didn't play especially well and it was a missed opportunity for Rhinos, who defended well but offered nothing with the ball. Both teams made errors in a poor quality contest featuring just one moment of quality - Arthur Mourgue's late try.

However, the hosts were bigger and more physical and Leeds, again, lacked go-forward.

Before the season began, many fans felt it was a mistake not to bring in a big, hard-hitting, strong-running prop. They are being proved right.

Having two hookers on the bench was a strange decision, though Corey Johnson can also play in the halves and Smith likes to name a back among the substitutes when Rhyse Martin is playing at centre. Front-rower Tom Nicholson-Watton had to settle for 18th man duties, but the time is surely approaching to give him a run in the side and chance to show what he can do.

Let’s hear it for the girls

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seven wins from as many games played, 416 points scored against 38 conceded and a Betfred Challenge Cup semi-final coming up this weekend; it has been some season so far for Rhinos’ women.

Sunday’s 16-10 Super League win at champions York Valkyrie was a statement result. They will have to be good again against Wigan Warriors - who thrashed Huddersfield Giants 104-0 last weekend - to secure another visit to Wembley, but coach Lois Forsell’s young, talented group is everything a Rhinos team should be.

.

Peter Smith

Rugby league and sports writer

Yorkshire Evening Post/Yorkshire Post

Leeds