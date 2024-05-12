Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith thanks 'phenomenal' fans after defeat at Catalans Dragons

Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith paid tribute to the club’s travelling fans after Saturday’s 26-0 defeat at Catalans Dragons.

More than 1,000 supporters made the trip to Perpignan and remained noisy throughout, despite seeing their side fail to score for the second time in successive appearances at Stade Gilbert Brutus. “The fanbase is phenomenal, the way they travel,” Smith said.

Rhinos flew to Barcelona and stayed in the Perpignan area the night before the match. Smith reported: “We saw a lot of people yesterday on our travels and then a lot of people in Perpignan this morning when we went for a walk and a coffee.

Leeds Rhinos fans enjoyed the atmosphere at Stade Gilbert Brutus, in Perpignan, if notr the result. Picture by Rémi Vignaud/Catalans Dragons/SWpix.com.Leeds Rhinos fans enjoyed the atmosphere at Stade Gilbert Brutus, in Perpignan, if notr the result. Picture by Rémi Vignaud/Catalans Dragons/SWpix.com.
“It was great to see so many people had made the effort and the commitment to the club to come down and support. The way they addressed the players at the end was fantastic. They are a passionate supporter base and they expect the boys to rip in and have a proper dig and they showed they were proud of it today.”

