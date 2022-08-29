'Rock solid': Leeds Rhinos' Rohan Smith praises previous coaches and hails fans ahead of Catalans Dragons
Coach Rohan Smith has played down his own role in Leeds Rhinos’ amazing climb up the Betfred Super League table.
Rhinos, who were as low as 11th early in the campaign, will be just one point off fourth spot - and a home play-off - if they win at Catalans Dragons today.
They travel to Perpignan on the back of six successive wins, in fifth place on the ladder and knowing one victory will seal qualification for the play-offs.
It has been a remarkable transformation since May, when Smith took charge with the eight-time Super League champions sitting ninth in the table, five points outside the play-offs.
At that stage, relegation was more of a concern than the play-offs and Smith admitted:
“We're in a much better position, that's for sure.
But the Australian, who is in his first spell coaching a top-flight side, insisted: “It's a long season for every club and lots of clubs have had ups and downs throughout the competition.
Read More
“That's what is making it go down to the wire, which is great for the competition and the game itself.
"The work that was done throughout last pre-season and early in the season, while it might not have got the results early in the year, has contributed to what we're doing now.
“It’s nice to know we've got ourselves into a position where we can give it a crack.”
Defeat to today’s fourth-placed hosts would leave Rhinos needing to beat Castleford Tigers at Headingley on Saturday, but Smith insisted they are looking up rather than down.
“Everyone would love to play a home play-off game, that's for sure,” he vowed.
"It would be a great reward for the fans and the city if we could get a home play-off.
"There's a lot to do before then, but the fans have been so committed and loyal to the team this year.
“Through the ups and downs and turbulence with the change of coaches and all that type of stuff, the fans have stayed rock solid.
"First things first is Monday and we'll see the fans at home against Cas at the weekend.”