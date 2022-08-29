Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rhinos, who were as low as 11th early in the campaign, will be just one point off fourth spot - and a home play-off - if they win at Catalans Dragons today.

They travel to Perpignan on the back of six successive wins, in fifth place on the ladder and knowing one victory will seal qualification for the play-offs.

It has been a remarkable transformation since May, when Smith took charge with the eight-time Super League champions sitting ninth in the table, five points outside the play-offs.

Rohan Smith salutes Leeds' fans after last month's win at Catalans. Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com.

At that stage, relegation was more of a concern than the play-offs and Smith admitted:

“We're in a much better position, that's for sure.

But the Australian, who is in his first spell coaching a top-flight side, insisted: “It's a long season for every club and lots of clubs have had ups and downs throughout the competition.

Rhinos were a dispirited team before Smith took charge. Picture by Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

“That's what is making it go down to the wire, which is great for the competition and the game itself.

"The work that was done throughout last pre-season and early in the season, while it might not have got the results early in the year, has contributed to what we're doing now.

“It’s nice to know we've got ourselves into a position where we can give it a crack.”

Defeat to today’s fourth-placed hosts would leave Rhinos needing to beat Castleford Tigers at Headingley on Saturday, but Smith insisted they are looking up rather than down.

Blake Austin's late try against Huddersfield secured a sixth successive win for Rhinos. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

“Everyone would love to play a home play-off game, that's for sure,” he vowed.

"It would be a great reward for the fans and the city if we could get a home play-off.

"There's a lot to do before then, but the fans have been so committed and loyal to the team this year.

“Through the ups and downs and turbulence with the change of coaches and all that type of stuff, the fans have stayed rock solid.