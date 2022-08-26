News you can trust since 1890
Leeds Rhinos round 26 roll call: Here's who's injured, suspended or fit and available to face Catalans

It’s a squad effort for teams across Betfred Super League as injuries and suspensions continue to take their toll.

By Peter Smith
Friday, 26th August 2022, 6:07 pm

Here’s who’s currently available for Leeds Rhinos, who’s ruled out\and which players are in doubt for Monday’s game at Catalans Dragons.

Jack Walker (squad number one): On loan at Hull/injured (ankle v St Helens, August 14).

David Fusitu’a (No 2): Injured (calf strain). Last played v Huddersfield, August 24.

David Fusitu'a is the newest name on Rhinos' casualty list. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Harry Neman (No 3): Injured (hamstring). Last played v Hull KR, August 12.

Liam Sutcliffe (No 4): Injury doubt (knee v Huddersfield, August 24).

Ash Handley (No 5): Fit and available.

Blake Austin (No 6): Fit and available.

Morgan Gannon is an injury doubt. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Aidan Sezer (No 7): Suspended until after round 26.

Mikolaj Oledzki (No 8): Fit and available.

Kruise Leeming (No 9): Fit and available.

Matt Prior (No 10): Fit and available.

Aidan Sezer is Rhinos' only suspended player. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

James Bentley (No 11): Fit and available.

Rhyse Martin (No 12): Fit and available.

Zane Tetevano (No 13): Fit and available.

Brad Dwyer (No 14): Fit and available.

Richie Myler (No 16): Fit and available.

Cameron Smith (No 17): Injured (leg). Last played v Warrington, August 19.

Tom Holroyd (No 18): Season-ending injury (elbow, in training).

Bodene Thompson (No 19): Injured (ribs). Last played v Hull KR, August 12.

Tom Briscoe (No 20): Fit and available.

Morgan Gannon (No 21): Injury doubt (ribs v Huddersfield, August 24).

Sam Walters (No 22): Fit and available.

Jarrod O’Connor (No 24): Fit and available.

James Donaldson (No 25): Injured (knee). Last played v Catalans, July 30.

Corey Johnson (No 26): Fit and available.

Muizz Mustapha (No 27): Fit and available.

Max Simpson (No 28): Season-ending injury (ankle v Toulouse, July 16).

Liam Tindall (No 29): Injured (thumb). Last played v Warrington, August 19.

Levi Edwards (No 30): On loan at York City Knights.

Oli Field (No 31): On loan at Oldham.

Jack Sinfield (No 32): Fit and available.

Zak Hardaker (No 33): Fit and available.

