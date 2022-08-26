Leeds Rhinos round 26 roll call: Here's who's injured, suspended or fit and available to face Catalans
It’s a squad effort for teams across Betfred Super League as injuries and suspensions continue to take their toll.
Here’s who’s currently available for Leeds Rhinos, who’s ruled out\and which players are in doubt for Monday’s game at Catalans Dragons.
David Fusitu’a (No 2): Injured (calf strain). Last played v Huddersfield, August 24.
Most Popular
-
1
Major difference in Cody Drameh's Leeds United situation amid Championship loan interest
-
2
Leeds United midfielder eyed by Champions League club and Whites ‘willing’ to let attacker leave
-
3
Leeds United ‘told asking price’ for star forward as ‘decision made’ over Tottenham transfer interest
-
4
Jesse Marsch doubles down on Bielsa claim he was criticised for early in Leeds United tenure
-
5
Paul Merson and Patrice Evra agree in Brighton v Leeds United score prediction
Harry Neman (No 3): Injured (hamstring). Last played v Hull KR, August 12.
Liam Sutcliffe (No 4): Injury doubt (knee v Huddersfield, August 24).
Ash Handley (No 5): Fit and available.
Blake Austin (No 6): Fit and available.
Aidan Sezer (No 7): Suspended until after round 26.
Mikolaj Oledzki (No 8): Fit and available.
Kruise Leeming (No 9): Fit and available.
Matt Prior (No 10): Fit and available.
James Bentley (No 11): Fit and available.
Rhyse Martin (No 12): Fit and available.
Zane Tetevano (No 13): Fit and available.
Brad Dwyer (No 14): Fit and available.
Richie Myler (No 16): Fit and available.
Cameron Smith (No 17): Injured (leg). Last played v Warrington, August 19.
Tom Holroyd (No 18): Season-ending injury (elbow, in training).
Bodene Thompson (No 19): Injured (ribs). Last played v Hull KR, August 12.
Tom Briscoe (No 20): Fit and available.
Morgan Gannon (No 21): Injury doubt (ribs v Huddersfield, August 24).
Sam Walters (No 22): Fit and available.
Jarrod O’Connor (No 24): Fit and available.
James Donaldson (No 25): Injured (knee). Last played v Catalans, July 30.
Corey Johnson (No 26): Fit and available.
Muizz Mustapha (No 27): Fit and available.
Max Simpson (No 28): Season-ending injury (ankle v Toulouse, July 16).
Liam Tindall (No 29): Injured (thumb). Last played v Warrington, August 19.
Levi Edwards (No 30): On loan at York City Knights.
Oli Field (No 31): On loan at Oldham.
Jack Sinfield (No 32): Fit and available.
Zak Hardaker (No 33): Fit and available.