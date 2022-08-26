Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s who’s currently available for Leeds Rhinos, who’s ruled out\and which players are in doubt for Monday’s game at Catalans Dragons.

Jack Walker (squad number one): On loan at Hull/injured (ankle v St Helens, August 14).

David Fusitu’a (No 2): Injured (calf strain). Last played v Huddersfield, August 24.

David Fusitu'a is the newest name on Rhinos' casualty list. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Harry Neman (No 3): Injured (hamstring). Last played v Hull KR, August 12.

Liam Sutcliffe (No 4): Injury doubt (knee v Huddersfield, August 24).

Ash Handley (No 5): Fit and available.

Blake Austin (No 6): Fit and available.

Morgan Gannon is an injury doubt. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Aidan Sezer (No 7): Suspended until after round 26.

Mikolaj Oledzki (No 8): Fit and available.

Kruise Leeming (No 9): Fit and available.

Matt Prior (No 10): Fit and available.

Aidan Sezer is Rhinos' only suspended player. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

James Bentley (No 11): Fit and available.

Rhyse Martin (No 12): Fit and available.

Zane Tetevano (No 13): Fit and available.

Brad Dwyer (No 14): Fit and available.

Richie Myler (No 16): Fit and available.

Cameron Smith (No 17): Injured (leg). Last played v Warrington, August 19.

Tom Holroyd (No 18): Season-ending injury (elbow, in training).

Bodene Thompson (No 19): Injured (ribs). Last played v Hull KR, August 12.

Tom Briscoe (No 20): Fit and available.

Morgan Gannon (No 21): Injury doubt (ribs v Huddersfield, August 24).

Sam Walters (No 22): Fit and available.

Jarrod O’Connor (No 24): Fit and available.

James Donaldson (No 25): Injured (knee). Last played v Catalans, July 30.

Corey Johnson (No 26): Fit and available.

Muizz Mustapha (No 27): Fit and available.

Max Simpson (No 28): Season-ending injury (ankle v Toulouse, July 16).

Liam Tindall (No 29): Injured (thumb). Last played v Warrington, August 19.

Levi Edwards (No 30): On loan at York City Knights.

Oli Field (No 31): On loan at Oldham.

Jack Sinfield (No 32): Fit and available.