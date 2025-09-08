RFL poised for leadership change as chief executive Tony Sutton stands down

The RFL are set for a change of leadership after confirming chief executive Tony Sutton is standing down.

Sutton joined the governing body as director of finance and facilities in February 2017, having previously spent 13 years with Hull FC. He was appointed chief operating officer in January, 2019 and succeeded Ralph Rimmer as chief executive in December, 2022.

The RFL say he will work with their board over the coming weeks on succession planning and has also agreed to assist in a number of specific areas for the remainder of the year, including the club grading process and as a member of the panel to determine the proposed expansion of Betfred Super League to 14 clubs in 2026.

The reason for his exit has not been given, but a statement from the RFL board said: “We would like to thank Tony for his considerable contribution to the sport and to the governing body over the last decade. He was a key figure in his role as chief operating officer in securing the DCMS (Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport) loan funding package which was so important in steering rugby league through the unique challenges of the Covid pandemic.

Tony Sutton has announced he is standing down as RFL chief executive. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“He led on the relocation of the sport’s headquarters to the Etihad Campus in Manchester and as chief executive he has formed and chaired the brain health committee, to drive forward the sport’s policy on player safety.”

The statement added: “The RFL and Rugby League Commercial have strong executive management teams who, supported by both boards, are well-placed to maximise the exciting prospects and opportunities for the sport this autumn and into 2026, allowing us to run our recruitment process.”

Sutton said: “It has been a privilege to work in a sport I have come to love over more than two decades, with Hull FC and the RFL and especially to hold the position of chief executive of the RFL for the last three years. There have inevitably been major challenges during that period, most obviously the pandemic of 2020, but throughout them all, it is the commitment and support of the staff of the RFL that I will remember the most fondly.

“Rugby league is a unique sport, full of special people, and I will always be grateful for the opportunities and experiences it has provided. To the RFL staff, including the match officials and so many other unsung heroes of the sport, I wish huge success and enjoyment, as the 2025 domestic season reaches its crescendo followed by a men’s Ashes series in England, and a wheelchair series in Australia.”