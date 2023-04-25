The 24-year-old joined Rhinos from Batley in the off-season on a two-year deal, but suffered an ankle injury in training before Christmas.

He made one comeback appearance in Rhinos’ reserves and was then called into the first team for last month’s Betfred Super League game at Hull KR, after number one Richie Myler was given paternity leave.

Hooley had a tough debut in difficult conditions and was then loaned back to Batley to gain game time in the Championship.

Luke Hooley made his Rhinos debut against Hull KR last month. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

He played twice for them in a defeat to Featherstone Rovers and win at Bradford Bulls - when he kicked six goals.

Rhinos made him ineligible for Bulldogs’ victory over Keighley Cougars at the weekend, to avoid being Challenge Cup-tied and Smith said Hooley has “responded really well” following the setback at Hull KR.

“He has gone back to Batley which is a comfortable environment for him, a familiar one,” Smith said.

“He has competed well and played well against Bradford. He has got two solid games under his belt, which is good for him.

“He will be back doing some work with us in the next few weeks and we’ll assess what happens for him after that.”

Rhinos could face a reshuffle at full-back if scrum-half Aidan Sezer is ruled out of their next game, at home to Salford Red Devils on May 5, with a quad injury he suffered in last week’s defeat at Leigh Leopards.

Number one Richie Myler has taken over in the past two fixtures and is the most likely option to replace Sezer, though teenage half-back Jack Sinfield will also be in the mix.

