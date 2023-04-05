'He'll be back': Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith explains Luke Hooley loan move
Coach Rohan Smith has explained Leeds Rhinos full-back Luke Hooley’s loan move to his previous club Batley Bulldogs.
Hooley was a 2022 Championship Grand Finalist with Batley before joining Rhinos on a two-year contract in the off-season.
He made his Leeds and Betfred Super League debut in last week’s 20-12 defeat at Hull KR. That was only his second comeback game, following one appearance in the reserves, after a pre-season ankle injury.
Hooley had a tough night in difficult conditions as he was targeted by Hull KR kicker Jordan Abdull. He was a short-notice replacement for Richie Myler, who was granted paternity leave but is expected to return in Sunday’s home game against Huddersfield Giants.
Rhinos last month turned down an approach from Wakefield Trinity, where he had a spell in the academy, to sign Hooley on loan. Trinity have since brought in Will Dagger from Hull KR.
Confirming Hooley’s return to Batley, on an initial two-week loan, Smith said: “That was likely going to be the plan once we had full-backs available.
“Richie missed last week’s game because of the birth of his daughter. She had a couple of days in hospital so he needed a break.
“Luke got his opportunity and obviously it was a tough night, but the plan was always to get some Championship this week.
“Batley makes sense, it is a very familiar process. He trained there [on Tuesday evening] and fitted in comfortably. We’re looking forward to him getting some game time under his belt.”
Of Hooley’s uncomfortable debut, Smith added: “It happens. We’ve supported him. You can have a rough night, the rain and the wind coming in sideways against that type of kicking, it is difficult.
“He wasn’t on his own, there were a couple who struggled. Luke has bounced back from a lot already and it might take a little bit of time, but he’ll be back.”