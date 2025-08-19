Refs named for Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR, plus Castleford Tigers & Wakefield Trinity games

Referees have been confirmed for this weekend’s matches.

Jack Smith will strengthen his position at the top of the league table when he takes charge of Rhinos for the eighth time this season. That’s three more than his nearest rival, Chris Kendall, who is on video duty for Thursday’s AMT Headingley clash. The same combination officiated Rhinos’ win at Leigh Leopards two weeks ago and Kendall was referee, with Smith in front of the video screen, when Leeds lost at Wakefield Trinity in their previous game.

Aaron Moore, Liam Moore and Liam Rush have been in the middle for three Leeds matches in 2025 and Matty Lynn, Marcus Griffiths and Tom Grant have done one each. Rush is the referee for Castleford Tigers’ game against Catalans Dragons in Perpignan on Saturday, with Smith as his video assistant. Kendall will referee Wakefield Trinity’s Sunday fixture at Wigan Warriors and Liam Moore is the video official.

Referee Jack Smith. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Appointments for Betfred Super League round 23 are: Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR - Jack Smith (video, Chris Kendall); St Helens v Hull FC - Liam Moore (video, Tom Grant); Leigh Leopards v Salford Red Devils - Marcus Griffiths (video, Aaron Moore); Catalans Dragons v Castleford Tigers - Liam Rush (video, Jack Smith); Huddersfield Giants v Warrington Wolves - Aaron Moore (video, Marcus Griffiths); Wigan Warriors v Wakefield Trinity - Chris Kendall (video, Liam Moore).