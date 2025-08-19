How Leeds Rhinos could line up: predicted starting 13 & bench v Hull KR

The coach has drafted forwards Joe Shorrocks - signed on loan from Salford Red Devils - and Mikolaj Oledzki into his initial squad for Thursday, but admitted neither will play. Instead, Arthur is planning to select from the 17 on duty against Castleford Tigers last Saturday. Rhinos powered to a 64-6 win and major changes are unlikely, though there could be one positional shuffle for a game in which both teams have a lot at stake.
Arthur’s men are now fourth in Betfred Super League, just two points behind second-placed Wigan Warriors and one ahead of Leigh Leopards, in fifth. Hull KR have moved six clear of Wigan and are close to securing the league leaders’ shield.
It is the sides’ third meeting this year. The Robins hit back to win 20-14 at AMT Headingley in April, but Leeds gained revenge 14-8 when the teams met again last month. Here’s how Rhinos could line up.