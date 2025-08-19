How Leeds Rhinos could line up: predicted starting 13 & bench v Hull KR

The coach has drafted forwards Joe Shorrocks - signed on loan from Salford Red Devils - and Mikolaj Oledzki into his initial squad for Thursday, but admitted neither will play. Instead, Arthur is planning to select from the 17 on duty against Castleford Tigers last Saturday. Rhinos powered to a 64-6 win and major changes are unlikely, though there could be one positional shuffle for a game in which both teams have a lot at stake.