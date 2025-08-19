How Leeds Rhinos could line up: predicted starting 13 & bench v Hull KR

By Peter Smith
Published 19th Aug 2025, 17:00 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2025, 17:53 BST
Boss Brad Arthur has laid his cards on the table ahead of Leeds Rhinos’ crunch clash with table-topping Hull KR.

The coach has drafted forwards Joe Shorrocks - signed on loan from Salford Red Devils - and Mikolaj Oledzki into his initial squad for Thursday, but admitted neither will play. Instead, Arthur is planning to select from the 17 on duty against Castleford Tigers last Saturday. Rhinos powered to a 64-6 win and major changes are unlikely, though there could be one positional shuffle for a game in which both teams have a lot at stake.

Arthur’s men are now fourth in Betfred Super League, just two points behind second-placed Wigan Warriors and one ahead of Leigh Leopards, in fifth. Hull KR have moved six clear of Wigan and are close to securing the league leaders’ shield.

It is the sides’ third meeting this year. The Robins hit back to win 20-14 at AMT Headingley in April, but Leeds gained revenge 14-8 when the teams met again last month. Here’s how Rhinos could line up.

1. Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR predicted team

Here's how Rhinos could line up. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

There aren't many better full-backs in the competition at the moment.

2. Full-back: Lachie Miller

There aren't many better full-backs in the competition at the moment. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Bagged two tries last week and would love more on Thursday, against his previous club.

3. Wing: Ryan Hall

Bagged two tries last week and would love more on Thursday, against his previous club. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Impressed - again - with a brace of tries in the win at Tigers.

4. Centre: Ash Handley

Impressed - again - with a brace of tries in the win at Tigers. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Still ever-present and in good form.

5. Centre: Harry Newman

Still ever-present and in good form. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Did a good job on the left-flank last week, had a spell at full-back and kicked a goal.

6. Wing: Chris Hankinson

Did a good job on the left-flank last week, had a spell at full-back and kicked a goal. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

